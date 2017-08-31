PODCAST: SportsTalk 8-31-17: Play now!

Marcus Jackson joins Scott on today's show. After the latest in sports news, the talk about the Illini's home opener Saturday with Ball State PBP announcer Joel Godett and Holly Stalcup (Event Management for Illinois Football).

