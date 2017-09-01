Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

PODCAST: Illini Friday 9-1-17
On the first Illini Friday of the season, Jim Turpin talks with Illinois Sports Infornation Director Kent Brown and Marching Illini Director Barry Houser about everything you need to know for Saturday's game vs. Ball State.

