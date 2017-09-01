PODCAST: Illini Friday 9-1-17: Play now!

On the first Illini Friday of the season, Jim Turpin talks with Illinois Sports Infornation Director Kent Brown and Marching Illini Director Barry Houser about everything you need to know for Saturday's game vs. Ball State.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!