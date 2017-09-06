Tatelines: On changing Illini traditions
Chief Illiniwek was retired in 2007. But the music the Chief danced to at halftime of Illinois games — ‘Three In One’ — continues. For now. “It’s a magical confluence of music,” Loren Tate says in this week’s podcast, ‘Tatelines: Unedited.’ “To me the music is more important than the Chief dancing. The music gets the emotions flowing for me. It’s a reminder of the Chief.” Tate, who was a high school underclassmen in Monticello when he first saw the Chief perform at Memorial Stadium, has strong feelings about Illini traditions, including the loss of the ‘war chant.’ News-Gazette Media's 51-year columnist made those opinions known in this week’s 26-minute conversation.
