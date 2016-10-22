Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Plays of the Game - Michigan
Sat, 10/22/2016 - 5:44pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor, NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM

Hey, not the worst loss in the world by my standards. No major injuries, and the last meaningful UM score came early in the second quarter. Here are the highlights, brought to you by Dick Van Dyke Appliance World.

Butt starts the scoring...

KV from the wildcat...

And a pretty catch by Malik for the good guys' only score...

Now it's OUR Homecoming.  See you then...

-Tim

 

