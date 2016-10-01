Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Plays of the game - Nebraska
Sat, 10/01/2016 - 5:44pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor, NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM

Illinois came to play today, but one long Nebraska drive with some hijinks thrown in leads to a Big Red victory. Here are today's WOW plays of the game, presented by Dick Van Dyke Appliance World.

The pride of Peoria strikes early...

The end of that dreaded drive...

And the dagger...

At least Purdue is next.  See you in a week...

-Tim

