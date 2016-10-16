Plays of the game - Rutgers
Sun, 10/16/2016 - 10:03pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
Better late than never, it's the Dick Van Dyke Appliance World WOW plays of the game from Lovie's first B1G win.
KV back!
The pride of Peoria strikes again...
Pick six!
To the Big House next week...
-Tim
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.