Plays of the game - Iowa
Sat, 11/19/2016 - 2:24pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
It's the final home edition of the Dick Van Dyke Appliance World WOW Plays of the Game blog.
The Illini highlights today are all defense...
and part two...
Special teams got the scoring started...
And a bonus highlight (sorry Illini fans)...
Playing for pride next week...see you then.
-Tim
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.