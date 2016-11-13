Plays of the game - Malcolm Hill vs. the Norse
Sun, 11/13/2016 - 7:37pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
Here are tonight's Dick Van Dyke Appliance World WOW plays of the game. Spoiler alert...it's all Mr. Hill.
He does it on both ends...
Barnhart says what we're all thinking...
And the magical bucket for 40 points...
2-0 on the hoops season...2-1 on the Illini sports weekend. Get some rest...see you next time.
-Tim
Comments
