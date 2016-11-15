Plays of the game - McKendree
Tue, 11/15/2016 - 8:53pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
Til next time...
Target practice was fun! Here are tonight's Dick Van Dyke Appliance World WOW plays of the game.
It's raining threes!
Mav slam!
And one for the SJO product...
Til next time...
-Tim
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.