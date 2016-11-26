Plays of the game - Northwestern
Sat, 11/26/2016 - 2:33pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
It's the final Dick Van Dyke Appliance World plays of the game blog of the football season. To the highlights...
Five sacks for the UI defense. Here's one...
This one kept the Illini in striking distance...
And the cats got back in control here...
Plenty more highlights coming throughout basketball season. Stick around.
-Tim
Comments
