Plays of the game - Wisconsin
Sat, 11/12/2016 - 5:31pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
Here are tonight's Dick Van Dyke Appliance World plays of the game.
Picks were just one of many Illini problems...
Sweet Clement-ine!
Ok, we'll give you the Illini score...
Part three of the tripleheader tomorrow.
-Tim
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.