From the blog: high school basketball on DWS

We're pleased to announce this season's WDWS high school boy's basketball broadcast schedule:

January 6th: Centennial vs. Central

January 13th: Urbana vs. Central

January 20th: Unity vs. St. Thomas More

January 24th: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Central

January 27th: Monticello vs. St. Thomas More

February 3rd: Unity vs. St. Joseph-Ogden

February 10th: Centennial vs. Urbana

February 17th: Manual vs. Central

Possible postseason to be determined

As always, you can stream these games here and hear podcasts of the games here.



Thanks to Scott Beatty, Mike Haile, and Dave Burns from our staff and the ADs and coaches from the various schools for making these broadcasts possible. Myself, Beatty, and Michael Kiser will once again be your announcers this year. Hope you can join us.

-Tim

