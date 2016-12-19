From the blog: high school basketball on DWS
Mon, 12/19/2016 - 11:00am | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
As always, you can stream these games here and hear podcasts of the games here.
We're pleased to announce this season's WDWS high school boy's basketball broadcast schedule:
- January 6th: Centennial vs. Central
- January 13th: Urbana vs. Central
- January 20th: Unity vs. St. Thomas More
- January 24th: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Central
- January 27th: Monticello vs. St. Thomas More
- February 3rd: Unity vs. St. Joseph-Ogden
- February 10th: Centennial vs. Urbana
- February 17th: Manual vs. Central
- Possible postseason to be determined
Thanks to Scott Beatty, Mike Haile, and Dave Burns from our staff and the ADs and coaches from the various schools for making these broadcasts possible. Myself, Beatty, and Michael Kiser will once again be your announcers this year. Hope you can join us.
