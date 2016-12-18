Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, December 18, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Plays of the game - BYU
| Subscribe

Plays of the game - BYU

Sun, 12/18/2016 - 12:13am | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor, NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM

Is anyone up?  Good. Now get a taste of tonight's Dick Van Dyke Appliance World WOW Plays of the Game.

Mav playing well early...

Big play Tracy, part one...

...and part two (plus Mav again FTW)

And the dramatic final seconds...

Time to brag next week...

-Tim

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments