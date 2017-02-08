From the blog: we want YOU to choose our next high school broadcast

A lot goes into choosing which high school basketball games you hear on WDWS each season. We try to do as many games and feature as many teams as possible. But our commitment to airing Illini sports makes that tough. And so without fail each year, we get this comment dozens of times from fans...



"When are you going to do MY team's game?"



Well, we hear you. So this year for our final regular season broadcast on Friday the 17th, we're letting YOU choose where we go. Yup, the gas is in the van and the equipment is packed. We just need a destination.



Starting Monday at 8:30 a.m. and running through Wednesday at 3 p.m., head to wdws.com and vote for which game you want to hear. Here's a look at the games you can choose from:

Armstrong at Bismarck-Henning

Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Central Catholic at Mahomet-Seymour

Cissna Park at Paxton Buckley Loda

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman

Meridian at Tuscola

Milford at Hoopeston Area

Normal West at Danville

Peoria at Centennial

Manual at Central

Richwoods at Urbana

Ridgeview at Blue Ridge

Saint Joseph-Ogden at Monticello

Schlarman at Oakwood

Westville at Salt Fork

I should point out that we couldn't consider games featuring local teams but are being played far away from Champaign.



This is your chance to rally your fanbase, earn some bragging rights, and have your game heard throughout East Central Illinois and worldwide through streaming. Plus you can listen to the game on-demand.



Once again, voting starts Monday at our print/radio co-branded website wdws.com. Don't vote here...it won't count! Oh...did we mention you can vote an unlimited amount of times? We encourage you to stuff the ballot box!



Thanks for your support of our high school broadcasts, and let's have some fun with this!



-Tim