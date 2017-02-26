Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, February 26, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Plays of the game - Nebraska
| Subscribe

Plays of the game - Nebraska

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 8:48pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor, NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM

Three in a row, both overall and on the road! Howbadah? Here are tonight's Dick Van Dyke Appliance World WOW plays of the game...

Rattlin' the rim...

Rainin' threes...

Te'Jon's only field goal...

Watch that bubble...

-Tim

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments