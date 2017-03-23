From the blog: Illini radio soundboard! (2017 UPDATE)
Thu, 03/23/2017 - 2:26pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
Doug Altenberger:
Martin O'Donnell:
2017 UPDATE!
Brian Barnhart
- Oh wow!
- Man's rebound
- Golf swing
Doug Altenberger:
- Gluten free
- That was nasty
- A new player?
Martin O'Donnell:
- An ode to Harbaugh
- Shifty
- Woo hoo hoo!
Lovie Smith:
- We will win.
- Simple as that
Callers:
- Keepin' it real
- Okie dokie
Since we're not talking March madness 'round these parts, here's something fun instead. A compilation of all the witty one-liners from this year's Illini football and men's basketball broadcasts.
Brian Barnhart:
- This is really boring.
- Different kettle of fish
Martin O'Donnell:
- The big beef
- The guy's a magician!
- Got my pulse racing
- Hot sauce!
- Double whopper
- His best Seinfeld impression
Jerry Hester:
- Barnburner!
- Biggest calves
- Let's get it goin' Ed!
- Rise young fella, rise!
- Shut up...let me shoot.
- What?
- Yes!
Loren Tate:
- Nice lookin' specimen
Comments
