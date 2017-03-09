Plays of the game - B1G Tournament edition
Thu, 03/09/2017 - 1:21pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
For what may be the final time this season, here are the Dick Van Dyke Appliance World plays of the game.
For what may be the final time this season, here are the Dick Van Dyke Appliance World plays of the game.
The super super senior put the team on his back in the first half...
Lucas beats the buzzer...
And the necessary UM highlight...
See you...I'm not sure when.
-Tim
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.