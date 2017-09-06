From the blog: new and improved podcasts

WDWS and the News-Gazette, products of News-Gazette Media, are revamping the way we bring podcasts to you.



You'll still be able to access them via the link at the top of the News-Gazette homepage and via links on the WDWS homepage. Or you can bookmark this site. And we'll continue to share the podcasts on social media.



You'll notice the player has changed (see the image at right). You'll still be able to read about the current episode, download the podcast, and find old episodes. But we've also added more options to share the link to social media. And you'll be able to, with one click, skip a few seconds back in case you missed something.



There's also a couple tweaks for the better that I get asked about a lot. One, podcasts will no longer disappear from the website after 30 days. And two, we are moving toward once again having podcasts available to subscribe to in iTunes.



Additionally, we'll be featuring podcasts more prominently on the News-Gazette homepage, the WDWS homepage, the IlliniHQ homepage, and the News-Gazette preps homepage.



These technical changes coincide with a renewed focus on podcasts here at News-Gazette Media. In addition to the dozens we bring you each week from WDWS interviews, other talented reporters are putting their skills to use behind the microphone. Jim Rossow and Loren Tate have teamed up on the popular "Tatelines: Unedited" podcast, and others will follow.



If you have any feedback or encounter a glitch while listening, drop me a line at tditman@wdws.com.



Happy podcasting!



-Tim