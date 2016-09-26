Arkells at the Accord 9/27

Coming tomorrow night to the Accord in downtown Champaign is Canadian alternative group Arkells. Coming fresh off two hit singles in “Private School” and “Drake’s Dad”, Arkells put on an energetic dance-pop show, filled with enough tongue-in-cheek lyrics and catchy choruses to have you shouting along before you know it.

I have to admit, I didn’t know much about this group until recently. Anyone who’s read my column regularly knows I tend to lean more towards obnoxious music that lets me be pretentious in the company of others who like obnoxious music. But writing outside of my comfort zone is a good exercise, and since I haven’t listened to music like Arkells for quite some time, I’m looking forward to the show.

As far as the music goes, I mentioned earlier the sardonic, joking-but-not-really lyrics (see the chorus in “Private School” which mocks the easy lives of wealthy private school students who perceive their own lives as ‘so hard’). If I’m being honest though, “Drake’s Dad” is the one that is stuck in my head. The gospel background of the chorus and the church organ that slides up and down really got stuck in my head, and I am pretty stoked to see it played live.

I’ve written before about how the music scene here in CU is a burgeoning, ever-shifting mass of talent, both locally and from all over the world. Arkells are the latest international artists to bring their sound through town, and the more I listen, the more I think what a great show it’s going to be, especially for this area: high-energy alternative pop-rock, singalong choruses, enough variety in the songwriting and instrumentation to keep it interesting.

If you’re free tomorrow night (and it’s a Tuesday, what’s going on that’s so important anyway?), come on out to the Accord and see a band you might not get a chance to again for a while. I sense this group is on the fast track to widespread popularity (they’ve already been featured in videogames and opened for Them Crooked Vultures, so that’s already a big start), and wouldn’t it be cool to say you saw them on their way up? I certainly think so. Come on out and get down with us!

Check out their music here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7V30rKiikA

More info and tickets can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1732720440334952/