Charity Show In Town Tonight!

October 22 House Concert Will Benefit Haiti Relief Efforts



(Urbana, IL) October 12, 2016-“We have some great artists scheduled to perform and a very worthy cause to support,” says John McNally describing the Conscious House Concert which will be held on October 22 at the Ananda Liina Yoga Center in Northeast Urbana.



McNally is the co-host, along with yoga teacher Dada Veda, of the Conscious House Concert series which takes place on a monthly basis. “Our aim is to create an opportunity for local artists to perform in a warm and welcoming setting and also support charitable projects in the process,” McNally added.

This month proceeds of the concert will be sent to relief workers in Haiti who are aiding victims of the recent hurricane.



Performing at the coming concert are Teaspoon Hunter, a father and son acoustic folk duo, David Finn, an Urbana high school teacher who writes alternative folk music, singer-songwriter Jason Reinglass, and Dada Dhiirabhadra, an Illinois-born musician and yoga teacher who is currently based in Germany.



The suggested donation for the concert is $5. The concert will begin at 8 pm on Saturday October 22 and takes place at the Ananda Liina Yoga and Meditation Center, 2308 N. High Cross Rd, Urbana, 61802 .



More information about the Conscious House Concert series is available on their website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1811754169069523/