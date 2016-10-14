Lettuce Brings Down the House at the Canopy

Fans of funk music were in for a treat on Wedneday night, as Brooklyn legends Lettuce turned the Canopy Club into a nonstop groove train with dashes of psychedelia. Lettuce has a stellar reputation for good reason; their live shows are bombastic, earth-shaking affairs, replete with stuttering, machine-gun horns, thunderous bass, splashy keyboards, crunchy guitar, and commanding drums.

They wasted no time getting things started, the pealing horns just splitting the air apart, and suddenly everyone was dancing. I must admit that though I’ve seen Lettuce a few times, I only know the titles of a few songs, so I’m not quite sure of the set list, but the energy was palpable and the band didn’t miss a beat.

Lettuce may be a funk band, but they’re known for their improvisation as well (see their set from LOCKN’ this year, also a doozy), and they didn’t disappoint at the Canopy either, spiraling off into space before crashing furiously back into a smack-in-the-mouth stomp. More and more people kept trickling in as the show went on, and the band saw their energy and raised them a level, bringing things to a dizzying conclusion.

If you haven’t seen Lettuce yet, you’re missing out for sure. They were amazing at the Canopy as they are every time I see them. They go from straightforward, in-your-face funk to soaring psychedelic jams and back, and they’re a singular live music experience. I’m so glad I went, and I can’t wait to see them again.

All photos taken by Kristen Burtzos, a.k.a. ValkyrieVisions. See more here: https://www.facebook.com/andrew.howie.10/media_set?set=a.10210508468809218.1270170012&type=3