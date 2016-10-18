Moon Taxi at the Canopy: Review and Photos

The Canopy Club lit up on Saturday night for Nashville-based space rockers Moon Taxi. Their spindly dual guitars, squishy organ, and the soaring voice of lead vocalist Trevor Terndrup all swirled into a blissful concoction of southern-inflected prog-jam with dashes of sparkly indie music thrown in for good measure.



As the night went on, the music weaved in and out of itself, complemented by the surprisingly high-production light show. As I mentioned in my preview, I saw Moon Taxi for the first just a couple months ago at LOCKN’, and that was in broad daylight, so it was super cool to see them indoors with their whole rig behind them.



In addition, the band themselves really looked like they were having a good time. They were all smiles and faces lost in the groove as they just let it loose. Most bands today have certain regions they perform better in (hometown popularity, local legends, etc.), but Moon Taxi being from Nashville didn’t stop them from leaving it all on the floor on Saturday night.



Unfortunately, this is another band where I just haven’t dedicated myself to learning the song names yet. I certainly recognized more than a few melodies, but I couldn’t tell you the set list. All I can say for sure is that Moon Taxi brought it; they sounded spot-on and put on a terrific show. Check out photos here: https://www.facebook.com/ValkyrieVisionsPhotography/photos/?tab=album&al...