Summer Camp 2017 To Remain in Chillicothe

Summer Camp Music Festival 2017

Announcing 2017 Dates and Location

Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the 17th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 26, 27, and 28, 2017.

Advanced Early Bird 3-Day GA Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 14th at 10 AM CST online at www.summercampfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX. There will be a limited number of tickets available at this price, and once they sell out, the ticket price may go up without notice.

Here is the official statement from Summer Camp Music Festival Founder and Director, Ian Goldberg:

Dear Summer Camp Fam,

I am pleased to announce that we have come to an agreement with Three Sisters Park. Summer Camp Music Festival 2017 will again take place at its longstanding home in Chillicothe, Illinois.

I know the past couple weeks have been a bit unsettling, and I greatly appreciate all the support we received from you.

It was refreshing and inspiring to feel all your love. It again renewed my faith and commitment to doing what we do.

I would like to thank the great people at Kennekuk County Park, The Vermillion County Conservation District, and the community in Danville, who, knowing the uncertainty of the situation, put untold hours into helping us devise a plan to move should it have become necessary. As I stated before, I am hoping that relationship will turn into fruitful ventures in the future.

But again, most of all I must thank you, our loyal fans, for continuing to support this crazy journey we embarked on 16 years ago and for continuing to show that know matter the turns and twists, it all comes down to a love for the music and community that we have grown together.

Much Love - Can't wait to see you at Summer Camp 2017!!

Ian Goldberg

Founder and Director

Summer Camp Music Festival

The Summer Camp Music Festival will feature over 100 artists on 8 stages, including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors, and tons of great food and beer.

The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2017 will mark the 17th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Steve Miller Band, Widespread Panic, Trey Anastasio Band, Zac Brown Band, Tom Petty’s Mudcrutch, The Flaming Lips, Willie Nelson, STS9, Bassnectar, Jane’s Addiction, Jason Isbell, Big GrizMatik, Wiz Khalifa, The Avett Brothers, Pretty Lights, Skrillex, Primus, Excision, George Clinton, The Roots, Girl Talk and many, many more.

More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:

www.summercampfestival.com

www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival

www.twitter.com/summercampfest

www.instagram.com/summercampfest

Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.