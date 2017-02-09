Benefit Show This Weekend!
Conscious House Concert #9 Will Feature The Coneflowers , February 11th
(February2, 2017) Urbana - The Coneflowers, an all-women’s acoustic ensemble will be the featured performers at the Ninth Conscious House Concert at 8 pm on February 11th in Urbana.
“We are excited to have The Coneflowers at our next concert,” said John McNally, co-organizer of the series. The Conscious House Concerts are held monthly at the Ananda Liina Yoga and Meditation Center in North East Urbana.
The Coneflowers include accomplished local bluegrass, folk, choral, and classical musicians who sing and play everything from Iris Dement to Bob Marley to the Badgett Sisters – and often in four part harmony.
Each Conscious House Concert is dedicated to helping a particular charity. “This month all proceeds will be donated to CU at Home, a charity that serves the homeless in Champaign-Urbana,” McNally said.
The concert begins at 8 pm and takes place at Ananda Liina, 2308 N. High Cross Road, Urbana, IL 61802 Website: www.chc.rawa.net , info@rawa.net
Suggested donation for the concert is $5.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.