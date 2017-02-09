Benefit Show This Weekend!

Conscious House Concert #9 Will Feature The Coneflowers , February 11th

(February2, 2017) Urbana - The Coneflowers, an all-women’s acoustic ensemble will be the featured performers at the Ninth Conscious House Concert at 8 pm on February 11th in Urbana.

“We are excited to have The Coneflowers at our next concert,” said John McNally, co-organizer of the series. The Conscious House Concerts are held monthly at the Ananda Liina Yoga and Meditation Center in North East Urbana.

The Coneflowers include accomplished local bluegrass, folk, choral, and classical musicians who sing and play everything from Iris Dement to Bob Marley to the Badgett Sisters – and often in four part harmony.

Each Conscious House Concert is dedicated to helping a particular charity. “This month all proceeds will be donated to CU at Home, a charity that serves the homeless in Champaign-Urbana,” McNally said.

The concert begins at 8 pm and takes place at Ananda Liina, 2308 N. High Cross Road, Urbana, IL 61802 Website: www.chc.rawa.net , info@rawa.net

Suggested donation for the concert is $5.