Summer Camp Round 2 Will Melt Your Face
I've previously written about how Summer Camp this year is poised to be THE event of the summer music season, and their second round of artists confirmed my suspicions. Filling out the lineup with a healthy dose of jazz, prog rock, acoustic folk, funk, bluegrass, reggae, and everything in between, Summer Camp brought in tons of new artists and some major surprises for this year's Memorial Day celebration.
Check it out for yourself!
Summer Camp Music Festival 2017
Second Round of Artist Announcements
Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment is proud to present the second round of artist announcements for the 17th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 26, 27 and 28, 2017.
Joining the previously announced lineup and appearing at the Summer Camp Music Festival 2017 will be:
Pretty Lights Live
Gov’t Mule
Gramatik
The Disco Biscuits
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Everyone Orchestra
GTA
HeRobust
Kyle Hollingsworth Band
Laith Al-Saadi
Railroad Earth
Waka Flocka
Yonder Mountain String Band
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Bleep Bloop
Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath
Desert Dwellers
Elohim
Henhouse Prowlers
The Hip Abduction
Larry Keel Experience
Melvv
Steady Flow
Turkuaz
The Way Down Wanderers
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Bassel & The Supernaturals
Bones Jugs
Boogie
Brainchild
Chicago Farmer
Church Booty
Crosseyed and Phishless
Darnell Williams
The Dawn
Earphorik
EGi
Family Groove Company
Ghost of Paul Revere
GoodSex
Hyryder
Ifdakar
Intrepid Travelers
Jaykode
Jaw Gems
Joyzu
Kat Wright
Kawehi
Lophiile
Madaila
MELK
Milk N Cooks
Miner
Mungion
Naughty Professor
Nebbra
Old Shoe
Positive Vibr8ions
ProbCause
Shook Twins
Simo
Slim Gypsy Baggage
Sodown
Still Shine
Thriftworks
Trouble Chasin’
Waker
Wild Adriatic
Win and Woo
Woolymammoth
Zmick
Plus more still to be announced!
To see the full lineup to date, visit www.summercampfestival.com/lineup
3-Day GA tickets are $209.50 and are currently on sale on-line at www.summercampfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX. There will be a limited number of tickets available at this price, and once they sell out the ticket price may go up without notice.
The Summer Camp Music Festival will feature over 100 artists on 8 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.
The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2017 will mark the 17th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Primus, Bassnectar, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!
More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:
www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival
www.twitter.com/summercampfest
Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.