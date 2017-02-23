Summer Camp Round 2 Will Melt Your Face

I've previously written about how Summer Camp this year is poised to be THE event of the summer music season, and their second round of artists confirmed my suspicions. Filling out the lineup with a healthy dose of jazz, prog rock, acoustic folk, funk, bluegrass, reggae, and everything in between, Summer Camp brought in tons of new artists and some major surprises for this year's Memorial Day celebration.

Summer Camp Music Festival 2017

Second Round of Artist Announcements

Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment is proud to present the second round of artist announcements for the 17th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 26, 27 and 28, 2017.

Joining the previously announced lineup and appearing at the Summer Camp Music Festival 2017 will be:

Pretty Lights Live

Gov’t Mule

Gramatik

The Disco Biscuits

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Everyone Orchestra

GTA

HeRobust

Kyle Hollingsworth Band

Laith Al-Saadi

Railroad Earth

Waka Flocka

Yonder Mountain String Band

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Bleep Bloop

Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath

Desert Dwellers

Elohim

Henhouse Prowlers

The Hip Abduction

Larry Keel Experience

Melvv

Steady Flow

Turkuaz

The Way Down Wanderers

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Bassel & The Supernaturals

Bones Jugs

Boogie

Brainchild

Chicago Farmer

Church Booty

Crosseyed and Phishless

Darnell Williams

The Dawn

Earphorik

EGi

Family Groove Company

Ghost of Paul Revere

GoodSex

Hyryder

Ifdakar

Intrepid Travelers

Jaykode

Jaw Gems

Joyzu

Kat Wright

Kawehi

Lophiile

Madaila

MELK

Milk N Cooks

Miner

Mungion

Naughty Professor

Nebbra

Old Shoe

Positive Vibr8ions

ProbCause

Shook Twins

Simo

Slim Gypsy Baggage

Sodown

Still Shine

Thriftworks

Trouble Chasin’

Waker

Wild Adriatic

Win and Woo

Woolymammoth

Zmick

Plus more still to be announced!

To see the full lineup to date, visit www.summercampfestival.com/lineup

3-Day GA tickets are $209.50 and are currently on sale on-line at www.summercampfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX. There will be a limited number of tickets available at this price, and once they sell out the ticket price may go up without notice.

The Summer Camp Music Festival will feature over 100 artists on 8 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.

The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2017 will mark the 17th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Primus, Bassnectar, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!

