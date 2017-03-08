Killer Show Coming to Canopy 3/9

Looking for something to do this Thursday night? Well look no further than your own back door! The Canopy will be hosting some very special guests from Chicago: the genre-bending EGi., supported by the ever-funky soap and the recently-featured-on-the-BBC Todd Hazelrigg. With tickets only $7 in advance and $10 at the door, you can’t afford NOT to be there.

EGi.’s music blends dance, experimental rock, high-flying psychedelia, electrifying funk, and everything in between. Their upbeat grooves seem never to stop when you watch them live, as guitarists/vocalists Noe Perez and James Hernandez weave dual melodies of spindly lead guitar parts before descending into beefy, crunchy breakdowns as bassist/vocalist Allan Borukhovich and drummer Dana Thompson hold things down with a slithery, powerful rhythm section. It’s not music you will want to sit down for.

As a group of highly skilled technical players, EGi. has established themselves as some of Chicago’s most versatile musicians, landing spots at festivals from Ragefest in southern Illinois, the venerable Shoe Fest in Manteno, and of course Summer Camp in Chillicothe. They’re something to watch on stage, and with support from Soap and Todd Hazelrigg, it’ll be a long night full of catchy tunes, lightning guitar solos, mountainous bass, and furious drums.

Check out EGi. here: https://egimusic.bandcamp.com/

Or here: https://www.facebook.com/EGiMusic/

Tickets for the show here: http://canopyclub.com/events/egi-soap/