Peoria Blues and Heritage Festival Lineup and Schedule

Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment presents

PEORIA BLUES & HERITAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Daily Schedule Released! VIP Upgrades & 1-Day GA Tickets On Sale Now!

September 1 & 2, 2017 • Peoria Riverfront • Peoria, Illinois

Featuring

Dr. John • John Butler Trio • John Mayall

Keller Williams • Rebirth Brass Band • George Porter Jr.

Matthew Curry • Southern Avenue • Sun Stereo • Steady Flow

Tinsley Ellis: Blues Is Dead • Walter Trout

Brainchild • The Candymakers • The Fourmula • Funk Vendetta • Harper & Midwest Kind

Railway Gamblers • The Smiley Tillmon Band • The Smokers Blues Band • Still Shine

Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment in association with the Illinois Blues Coalition are proud to present the PEORIA BLUES & HERITAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL – Live at Riverfront Festival Park in Peoria, IL on September 1st & 2nd, 2017. Now in it’s 29th year, the PEORIA BLUES & HERITAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL is a Labor Day tradition you don’t want to miss! With the beautiful Illinois River valley serving as the festival backdrop, the PEORIA BLUES & HERITAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL celebrates the foundation of blues music, as well as all genres that stem from it, including roots, funk, soul and everything in between.

Daily Schedule Now Available!

The 2017 Daily Schedule is now available! Friday headliners include John Mayall, Keller Williams, and George Porter Jr. Saturday ‘s lineup features Dr. John, John Butler Trio, and Rebirth Brass Band! View the full schedule at www.pbhfest.com/schedule-2017.

VIP Upgrades On Sale Now:

2-Day & 1-Day VIP Upgrades are now available for purchase at www.pbhfest.com/tickets. Note: All VIP Upgrade Ticket holders must purchase and possess a GA Ticket in addition to Upgrade.

VIP Upgrade Includes:

• Express VIP Entry

• Special VIP Enhanced Viewing Area at Riverview Stage

• Special VIP Bar Prices at Main Stage ($2 Domestic, $3 Import/Craft, & $3 Mixed Drinks for duration of the festival)

• Exclusive VIP Parking located right next to the venue (first come, first serve)

• Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival Limited Edition Print Poster (2-Day VIP Upgrade Only)

• Entry into the Late Night shows in Peoria (TBA at a later date)

1-Day GA Tickets Now Available

1-Day Tickets are now available for purchase at www.PBHFest.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX, The Co-Op Shop (East Peoria and Peoria locations), and Co-Op Records (Pekin). But don't forget - you can save money by purchasing a 2-Day Ticket!

International Blues Challenge, Workshops, Hotels & More!

“The Road To Memphis” International Blues Challenge:

Our blues festival is home to the competition leading up to the Blues Foundation’s, “International Blues Challenge.” The River City Blues Society is sponsoring “The Road To Memphis.” This is your opportunity to see the best of the independent blues bands competing for their place in history. Featuring some the hottest blues slingers from around the Midwest. Not to be missed.

Interesting Workshops!

Want to learn how to play the Blues? Bring your brain and prepare your fingers. Peoria shares the honor of serving as a major stop along the famed ‘Blues Trail’ as artists traveled between Chicago and St. Louis. The 2017 PEORIA BLUES & HERITAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL proudly presents three workshops designed to help you play those blues as you please. See the full workshops schedule at www.pbhfest.com/workshops

Exclusive Festival Hotel Rates Available!

Coming in from out of town? Check out our exclusive hotel rates in the Peoria area for Festival attendees! There are a limited number of rooms available, so be sure to reserve your room right away!

More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:

www.PBHFest.com

www.facebook.com/peoriabluesandheritagemusicfestival

www.twitter.com/pbhfest

www.instagram.com/pbhfest

Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment in association with the Illinois Blues Coalition. For more info, visit www.JayTV.com