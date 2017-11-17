Summer Camp 2018 Dates and Location Confirmed

Summer Camp Music Festival 2018

Announcing 2018 Dates, Location, and On Sale Information

moe. and Umphrey’s McGee return to the 18th Annual Summer Camp Music Festival this Memorial Day Weekend, May 25, 26, and 27, 2018, in Chillicothe, IL! 3-Day GA and Thursday Pre-Party Passes go on sale Wednesday, November 22nd at 12PM CST!

To show our appreciation for the community we’ve built together over the last 18 years, we’re proud to offer Loyal SCamper Discounted 3-Day GA Passes, the lowest price available for 2018. Supply is limited, so be ready to purchase them on 11/22/18!

Tickets will be available online at www.SummerCampFestival.com or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX.

Watch a special announcement video from Rob Derhak of moe. http://summercampfestival.com/news/2018-ticket-announce/

About Summer Camp

The Summer Camp Music Festival will feature over 125 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.

The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2018 will mark the 18th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Bassnectar, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!

More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:

www.summercampfestival.com | www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival

www.twitter.com/summercampfest | www.instagram.com/summercampfest

Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.

