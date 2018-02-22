Round Two of Summer Camp Artists

Summer Camp Music Festival 2018

Second Round of Artist Announcements

Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the second round of artist announcements for the 18th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 25, 26, and 28, 2018. Below is the current lineup to date:

3 days of moe.

3 days of Umphrey’s McGee

2 sets of Phil Lesh and Terrapin Family Band

Diplo

Slightly Stoopid

STS9

Tipper

RL Grime

Greensky Bluegrass

Action Bronson

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Beats Antique

Cherub

EOTO

Everyone Orchestra

Guster

Jai Wolf

JJ Grey & Mofro

Keller Williams

Keys N Krates

Kyle Hollingsworth Band

Leftover Salmon

Lettuce

OOKAY Live

OPIUO

Papadosio

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

SOJA

Spafford

TOKiMONSTA

Twiddle

Yonder Mountain String Band

Zomboy

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Aqueous

Big Something

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Break Science

Chicago Farmer

Con Brio

The Funk Hunters

GG Magree

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Kung Fu

Kuuro

Lawrence

Lee DeWyze

Mad Zach

Maddy O’Neal

The Main Squeeze

Marvel Years

Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics

Mija

Mike Dillon's Punk Rock Percussion Consortium

Monophonics

Nikki Lane

Old Shoe

Parker

Parsonsfield

Pink Talking Phish

Reo Cragun

Shlump

SoDown

Steady Flow

TAUK

Tyler Childers

The Werks

Zeke Beats

Zoogma

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Anomalie

Backup Planet

City of the Sun

The Dawn

EGi

Electric Orange Peel

Hyryder

Jen Hartswick and Nick Cassarino Duo

John Craigie

Kat Wright

lespecial

The Lizards

Los Colognes

Mickman

Mungion

Noizu

Organ Freeman

Rumpke Mountain Boys

Still Shine

Sun Stereo

Willie Waldman Project

Zeshan B

And many more to be announced!

Level 1 3-Day GA Tickets are currently on sale for the discounted rate of only $219.50 or 3 easy payments of $86.19 for a limited time before prices go up. Tickets can be purchased online at www.summercampfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.

About Summer Camp

The Summer Camp Music Festival will feature over 125 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festivalgoers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.

The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2018 will mark the 18th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Bassnectar, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!

More information on the festival is available at the official festival website and social media channels:

http://www.summercampfestival.com

http://www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival

http://www.twitter.com/summercampfest

http://www.instagram.com/summercampfest

Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.

www.jaytv.com