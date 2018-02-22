Round Two of Summer Camp Artists
Summer Camp Music Festival 2018
Second Round of Artist Announcements
Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the second round of artist announcements for the 18th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 25, 26, and 28, 2018. Below is the current lineup to date:
3 days of moe.
3 days of Umphrey’s McGee
2 sets of Phil Lesh and Terrapin Family Band
Diplo
Slightly Stoopid
STS9
Tipper
RL Grime
Greensky Bluegrass
Action Bronson
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Beats Antique
Cherub
EOTO
Everyone Orchestra
Guster
Jai Wolf
JJ Grey & Mofro
Keller Williams
Keys N Krates
Kyle Hollingsworth Band
Leftover Salmon
Lettuce
OOKAY Live
OPIUO
Papadosio
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
SOJA
Spafford
TOKiMONSTA
Twiddle
Yonder Mountain String Band
Zomboy
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Aqueous
Big Something
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
Break Science
Chicago Farmer
Con Brio
The Funk Hunters
GG Magree
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Kung Fu
Kuuro
Lawrence
Lee DeWyze
Mad Zach
Maddy O’Neal
The Main Squeeze
Marvel Years
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics
Mija
Mike Dillon's Punk Rock Percussion Consortium
Monophonics
Nikki Lane
Old Shoe
Parker
Parsonsfield
Pink Talking Phish
Reo Cragun
Shlump
SoDown
Steady Flow
TAUK
Tyler Childers
The Werks
Zeke Beats
Zoogma
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Anomalie
Backup Planet
City of the Sun
The Dawn
EGi
Electric Orange Peel
Hyryder
Jen Hartswick and Nick Cassarino Duo
John Craigie
Kat Wright
lespecial
The Lizards
Los Colognes
Mickman
Mungion
Noizu
Organ Freeman
Rumpke Mountain Boys
Still Shine
Sun Stereo
Willie Waldman Project
Zeshan B
And many more to be announced!
Level 1 3-Day GA Tickets are currently on sale for the discounted rate of only $219.50 or 3 easy payments of $86.19 for a limited time before prices go up. Tickets can be purchased online at www.summercampfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.
About Summer Camp
The Summer Camp Music Festival will feature over 125 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festivalgoers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.
The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2018 will mark the 18th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Bassnectar, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!
More information on the festival is available at the official festival website and social media channels:
http://www.summercampfestival.com
http://www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival
http://www.twitter.com/summercampfest
http://www.instagram.com/summercampfest
Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.
www.jaytv.com
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.