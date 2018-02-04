Upcoming Shows: Funk, Metal, Psych, and More

We’re already a month into 2018, so it looks like it’s time to start planning for upcoming musical excursions. There are already quite a few shows coming to the surrounding area, with enough variety to keep all music fans happy.

First of all, just up the road in Bloomington at The Castle Theatre, deviant funk masters Here Come the Mummies are bringing their in-your-face, uncomfortable-eye-contact, superfreak show on February 9, with special support from Champaign-Urbana’s own Sun Stereo. If you know anything about either of those groups, you know that’s going to be a night when you’ll want to bring your dancing shoes. Tickets can be found here: https://www.thecastletheatre.com/event/1587195-here-come-mummies-bloomin...

If you’re one of the metal fans out there, Metro Smart Bar in Chicago will be presenting the Decibel Magazine Tour On February 23; the night will feature Enslaved, Wolves in the Throne Room, headliner Khemmis, and Danish artist Amalie Bruun, better known by her stage name Myrkur. It promises to be a top-notch night of epic brutality and ethereal shredding. Check out tickets here: http://myrkur.ticketschicago.org/

Back in Chicago, March 18 and 19, at the Metro, is a very special guest from our neighbor up north: Canadian brain-melting instrumental post-rock pioneers Godspeed You! Black Emperor will play two devastating nights of their stretched-out, tumultuous, and ultimately beautiful compositions. Having mesmerized fans for almost 30 years, they are a force to be reckoned with. Get yourself some tickets here: https://www.songkick.com/artists/182957-godspeed-you-black-emperor/calendar

If those seem a little out of your way, have no fear! Right here in town, on April 12, our own Canopy Club will have a special night of electro-jam heaven: Papadosio, with support from the legendary Bluetech. Expect crisp, clean guitars, sweeping keys, funky drums and bass, and vibrant electronic mysticism. Tickets can be purchased at the Canopy’s website: http://canopyclub.com/events/papadosio-3/

Now we head back to Chicago. On April 19 and 20, Texas-born Khruangbin will be bringing their psychedelic, Thai-influenced chill-out sound to the excellent Lincoln Hall. Having just released their second LP (Con Todo El Mundo) Khruangbin has been building steam all over the world, from coveted late-night spots at major festivals to touring from the UK, US, and beyond. This is not a show to miss. April 20, the Friday night show, is sold out, but you can still grab tickets for Thursday, April 19 here: http://www.lh-st.com/Shows/04-19-2018+Khruangbin

The merry month of May of course brings Summer Camp Music Festival, the annual gathering in Chillicothe at Three Sisters Park. The 2018 iteration of the festival features three-day headliners moe. and Umphrey’s McGee, as well as two sets of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band, producers Diplo and Tipper, fan favorites STS9 and Greensky Bluegrass, Beats Antique, Leftover Salmon, Organ Freeman, Lettuce, Spafford, Mungion, and more. Many more artists are to come; keep up with announcements and grab tickets/sign up to volunteer at the festival website: http://summercampfestival.com/

June brings some incredible shows our way as well. First of all, the legendary David Byrne will be performing in Chicago and Indianapolis (info provided here: http://davidbyrne.com/). The Talking Heads mastermind is known for exceptional live performances and some of the most cutting-edge music of the past few decades. His new stage setup is supposed to be unreal, and he is a bucket list performer if I’ve ever seen one.

Also in June, the mighty King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will be returning to Chicago, this time to the Riviera, on June 10 (tickets available here: https://www.rivieratheatre.com/event/1625458-king-gizzard-lizard-wizard-...). Their live show is bonkers, and having released five albums last year, who knows what material they’ll be performing by June? Definitely a show you’ll want to see if you’re looking for something outside the box.

Speaking of left-field performances, Primus and Mastodon are teaming up for a run of shows (with support from JJUUJJUU, musical brainchild of Desert Daze festival founder Phil Pirrone). A pummeling double-team performance, they will be making stops in Chicago and Indianapolis as well. Details available here: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/primus-mastodon-plot-us-summer-t....

It’s only February, and already killer shows are starting to fill up the schedules for music fans everywhere. I hope I see you out there on the road, and as always, happy listening!