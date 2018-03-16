Six Albums You Might Have Missed, But Shouldn't.

1. Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression.



The Godfather of Punk is a legend unto himself. Iggy’s renowned stage antics, musical boldness, and unabashed revelry in the debauched and outlandish have earned him a spot amongst the greats. His most recent album, 2016’s Post Pop Depression, is a powerful listening experience, with instantly catchy and refined songwriting, bolstered by the inimitable Josh Homme and Dean Fertita (guitar and bass in Queens of the Stone Age), along with Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. Iggy’s dark aesthetic is of course the revolving focus of the album, and Homme knew how to perfectly encapsulate the anguish and diminishing utility that Pop soliloquizes on throughout the album. Reminiscent of his time spent with David Bowie in Berlin, Post Pop Depression is a fluid record of post-punk, hard-edged rock with thoughtful, moody undertones. If this is Iggy Pop’s last record, it’s a fantastic way to go out.

2. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin



When your output changes direction as often as the work of California-based multi-instrumentalist Ty Segall, people take notice. Segall’s latest album, Freedom’s Goblin, is another affirmation of his status as one of the high priests of the burgeoning garage/psych/spastic punk freak-out scene. His songwriting and instrumental tone range from bombastic and in-your-face, lightning-bolt shredding, to smooth, easygoing folk, futuristic glam rock and sprawling, unrestrained ballistic crunch. That’s the main thing separating this album from Segall’s previous work: the sheer variety from song to song. From upbeat and joyous to brooding and soft-spoken, from funky and seductive to screaming and aggressive, and everywhere in between, it gets better with every listen. It’s a freewheeling ride through madness and out into the sunlight.

3. Khruangbin – Con Todo El Mundo



Psychedelic Thai funk extraordinaires Khruangbin present their sophomore LP; full of multicolored, infectious melodies and laid-back, easygoing rhythms, it’s one of those albums where you don’t even look to see what song you’re listening to, because you’re going to listen to the whole album, and it’s hard to even listen to a single track without hearing the entire record. Lead single “Maria Tambien” is a danceable funk-fest with harmonizing guitar and bass, while the more fluid “Como Te Quiero” flows peacefully through your ears, leaving a grin on your face. Khruangbin is picking up steam every day, and Con Todo El Mundo is an excellent step forward for them.

4. Black Moth Super Rainbow – SeeFu Lilac



As one of the most enigmatic groups in recent years, Black Moth Super Rainbow’s fuzzy, vocoder-laden analog acid-pop has enthralled fans and amassed them a cult following of devoted fans. At just under 20 minutes, 2016’s EP SeeFu Lilac is top-notch BMSR: disjointed, sparse, vibrating analog video game synths dance with lo-fi acoustic guitar and drums. It’s like the music of an afternoon walk through the woods, if the woods were pink and splashed with electronic paintbrushes. A soothing daydream of a record, I can’t recommend SeeFu Lilac enough.

5. Oh Sees – Orc



Psychedelic punk warlock John Dwyer’s project Thee Oh Sees (The Oh Sees, Oh Sees, OCS) covers quite a bit of ground with each release. On 2017’s Orc, we see the heavier side. From the spastic, jagged guitar of the intro of “The Static God” to the rumbling, crushing, earth-shaking “Keys to the Castle”, the sounds on Orc are an absolute delight. Dwyer’s trademark guitar crunch blazes over the shifting drums and bass, with sludgy, drippy keys and organ filling the void between towering string arrangements and bare-bones gutter punk psych rock. It’s easy to get lost in some of the more sprawling instrumental bits and wailing guitar solos, and that’s the point. Forget about straying off the beaten path; John Dwyer obliterated the path and forged his own.

6. Amyl and the Sniffers – Big Attraction/Giddy Up



Australia has been on top of their musical game lately. Having just signed to Flightless Records (King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s label), Amyl and the Sniffers are Stooges-esque, raw, stripped-down punk rock. Frontwoman Amy Taylor’s harsh, nasal voice can be a bit jarring at first, but once you dig into the meat of the music (it’s punk rock, the songs are usually around two minutes long) it really suits it perfectly and has a kind of savage beauty. Her stage antics are decidedly in-your-face, and songs like “I’m Not a Loser” and “Westgate” will get stuck in your head for days. If you’re a fan of Sex Pistols-meets-Stooges-style punk rock, Amyl and the Sniffers might be right up your alley.

