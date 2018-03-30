Summer Camp Artists Round 3: Tycho, Cypress Hill, Split Lip Rayfield, and More.
Summer Camp Music Festival 2018
Third Round of Artist Announcements
Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the third round of artist announcements for the 18th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 25, 26, and 27, 2018. Below is the current lineup to date, with the additions:
3 days of moe.
3 days of Umphrey’s McGee
2 sets of Phil Lesh and Terrapin Family Band
Diplo
Slightly Stoopid
STS9
Tipper
RL Grime
Tycho
Cypress Hill
Greensky Bluegrass
Action Bronson
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Beats Antique
Cherub
EOTO
Everyone Orchestra
Guster
Jai Wolf
JJ Grey & Mofro
John Medeski’s Mad Skillet
Keller Williams
Keys N Krates
Kyle Hollingsworth Band
Leftover Salmon
Lettuce
Liquid Stranger
Los Lobos
Marco Benevento
The Motet
OOKAY Live
OPIUO
Papadosio
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
SOJA
Spafford
TOKiMONSTA
Twiddle
Victor Wooten Trio ft. Dennis Chambers & Bob Franceschini
Yonder Mountain String Band
Zomboy
Z-Trip
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Aqueous
Big Something
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
Break Science
Chicago Farmer
Con Brio
Dirt Monkey
Ducky
Family And Friends
Filibusta
The Funk Hunters
Future Rock
GG Magree
Graves
Henhouse Prowlers
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Jade Cicada
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
Joe Marcinek Band
Kung Fu
Kuuro
Lawrence
Lee DeWyze
Mad Zach
Maddy O’Neal
The Main Squeeze
Marvel Years
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics
Mija
Mike Dillon's Punk Rock Percussion Consortium
Monophonics
Nikki Lane
Old Salt Union
Old Shoe
Parker
Parsonsfield
Pink Talking Phish
Proteje
Reo Cragun
Shlump
SoDown
Split Lip Rayfield
Steady Flow
Sun Stereo
TAUK
Tyler Childers
The Werks
Zeke Beats
Zoogma
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
6 Odd Rats
Anomalie
Audiodacity
Backup Planet
The Bashful Youngens
BayBanz
Brainchild
Bronson Rock
Bronte Fall
Brother Francis & The Soultones
Catdaddy’s Funk Fuzz-Bunker Band
Chase Baby
City of the Sun
CJ Run
Cofresi
Crosseyed & Phishless
Culture Thief
The Dawn
Dr. Dometone
The Drunken Hearts
EGi
Electric Orange Peel
Eminence Emsemble
Envy Alo
Euforquestra
Family Groove Company
Fate Nite
Haleigh Haus
Hyryder
Ifdakar
Jaden Carlson
Jaik Willis
Jen Hartswick and Nick Cassarino Duo
John Craigie
Kat Wright
King Llama
Kitchen Dwellers
lespecial
The Lizards
Los Colognes
Lunar Ticks
Mickman
MiSTA FiSHA
Mother Nature
Mungion
Noizu
Organ Freeman
PhaniRae & The Soul Shakers
Porn And Chicken
Positive Vibr8ions
PronToh
Quiet Hollers
The Royalists
Rumpke Mountain Boys
Space Carnival
Spyscraper
Still Shine
Truth AKA Trouble
Undercover Organism
WIYCY
Willie Waldman Project
Woodland Remedy
Wyllys
You Know
Zeshan B
Plus more!
Tickets
Level 1 3-Day GA Tickets are currently on sale for the discounted rate of only $219.50 or 3 easy payments of $86.19 for a limited time before prices go up. Tickets can be purchased online at www.summercampfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.
VIP Packages
Summer Camp Music Festival is proud to offer numerous VIP packages for our patrons. VIP packages can range from $249.50 to $1,199.50, and include various amenities. Amenities include Exclusive VIP Camping, special artist performances, VIP Lounge Access, Drink Specials, VIP-Only Showers and Air-Conditioned Private Bathrooms, Official Festival Merchandise, Late Night Shows, Thursday Pre-party pass, and much more!
VIP Glam Packages
Go to Summer Camp in style with VIP Glam Camping Packages by ConTENTment Camping! Your luxury campsite will be fully set up and ready for you upon your arrival to the festival. Learn more about VIP Glam Camping Packages at www.summercampfestival.com/tickets/vip-glam-camping-packages/.
GA Pre-Set Camping Packages
Mr. B’s Pre-Set Camping Packages take the stress out of festival planning! Your campsite will be fully set up and ready for you upon your arrival to the festival. Mr. B’s will set up and take down all the equipment listed in each package. You just need to show up ready to enjoy the weekend! Packages range from one to two person camping packages. More information can be found at http://summercampfestival.com/tickets/ga-pre-set-camping-packages/.
Summer Camp Podcast
Stay up to date with all things Summer Camp related by subscribing to the Summer Camp Podcast. In the latest edition of our Summer Camp Podcast, Camp Counselor Derek gives a warm welcome back message to SCampers and talks with Summer Camp vet Chicago Farmer! Subscribe and listen at https://campfire.summercampfestival.com/ep-13-chicago-farmer/.
Summer Camp Music Festival Shuttles
Help us reduce traffic and our carbon footprint by linking up with FestDrive, a bus service traveling to and from the fest from Chicago, IL, Bloomington, IN, and St. Louis, MO! Reserve your shuttle now and let's get down this May! For more information, visit http://summercampfestival.com/festdrive/
Volunteer at Summer Camp
Summer Camp would not be possible without the help of our General Volunteers, Green Team, and Soulshine Ambassadors! Sign up to help out and EARN a 3-Day GA Pass and Thursday Pre-Party Ticket at http://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/volunteer/.
About Summer Camp Music Festival
Summer Camp Music Festival will feature over 150 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festivalgoers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.
Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning, Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2018 will mark the 18th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Bassnectar, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!
More information on the festival is available at the official festival website and social media channels:
Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.
