Summer Camp Artists Round 3: Tycho, Cypress Hill, Split Lip Rayfield, and More.

Summer Camp Music Festival 2018

Third Round of Artist Announcements

Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the third round of artist announcements for the 18th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 25, 26, and 27, 2018. Below is the current lineup to date, with the additions:

3 days of moe.

3 days of Umphrey’s McGee

2 sets of Phil Lesh and Terrapin Family Band

Diplo

Slightly Stoopid

STS9

Tipper

RL Grime

Tycho

Cypress Hill

Greensky Bluegrass

Action Bronson

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Beats Antique

Cherub

EOTO

Everyone Orchestra

Guster

Jai Wolf

JJ Grey & Mofro

John Medeski’s Mad Skillet

Keller Williams

Keys N Krates

Kyle Hollingsworth Band

Leftover Salmon

Lettuce

Liquid Stranger

Los Lobos

Marco Benevento

The Motet

OOKAY Live

OPIUO

Papadosio

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

SOJA

Spafford

TOKiMONSTA

Twiddle

Victor Wooten Trio ft. Dennis Chambers & Bob Franceschini

Yonder Mountain String Band

Zomboy

Z-Trip

Aqueous

Big Something

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Break Science

Chicago Farmer

Con Brio

Dirt Monkey

Ducky

Family And Friends

Filibusta

The Funk Hunters

Future Rock

GG Magree

Graves

Henhouse Prowlers

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Jade Cicada

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Joe Marcinek Band

Kung Fu

Kuuro

Lawrence

Lee DeWyze

Mad Zach

Maddy O’Neal

The Main Squeeze

Marvel Years

Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics

Mija

Mike Dillon's Punk Rock Percussion Consortium

Monophonics

Nikki Lane

Old Salt Union

Old Shoe

Parker

Parsonsfield

Pink Talking Phish

Proteje

Reo Cragun

Shlump

SoDown

Split Lip Rayfield

Steady Flow

Sun Stereo

TAUK

Tyler Childers

The Werks

Zeke Beats

Zoogma

6 Odd Rats

Anomalie

Audiodacity

Backup Planet

The Bashful Youngens

BayBanz

Brainchild

Bronson Rock

Bronte Fall

Brother Francis & The Soultones

Catdaddy’s Funk Fuzz-Bunker Band

Chase Baby

City of the Sun

CJ Run

Cofresi

Crosseyed & Phishless

Culture Thief

The Dawn

Dr. Dometone

The Drunken Hearts

EGi

Electric Orange Peel

Eminence Emsemble

Envy Alo

Euforquestra

Family Groove Company

Fate Nite

Haleigh Haus

Hyryder

Ifdakar

Jaden Carlson

Jaik Willis

Jen Hartswick and Nick Cassarino Duo

John Craigie

Kat Wright

King Llama

Kitchen Dwellers

lespecial

The Lizards

Los Colognes

Lunar Ticks

Mickman

MiSTA FiSHA

Mother Nature

Mungion

Noizu

Organ Freeman

PhaniRae & The Soul Shakers

Porn And Chicken

Positive Vibr8ions

PronToh

Quiet Hollers

The Royalists

Rumpke Mountain Boys

Space Carnival

Spyscraper

Still Shine

Truth AKA Trouble

Undercover Organism

WIYCY

Willie Waldman Project

Woodland Remedy

Wyllys

You Know

Zeshan B

Plus more!

Tickets

Level 1 3-Day GA Tickets are currently on sale for the discounted rate of only $219.50 or 3 easy payments of $86.19 for a limited time before prices go up. Tickets can be purchased online at www.summercampfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.

VIP Packages

Summer Camp Music Festival is proud to offer numerous VIP packages for our patrons. VIP packages can range from $249.50 to $1,199.50, and include various amenities. Amenities include Exclusive VIP Camping, special artist performances, VIP Lounge Access, Drink Specials, VIP-Only Showers and Air-Conditioned Private Bathrooms, Official Festival Merchandise, Late Night Shows, Thursday Pre-party pass, and much more!

VIP Glam Packages

Go to Summer Camp in style with VIP Glam Camping Packages by ConTENTment Camping! Your luxury campsite will be fully set up and ready for you upon your arrival to the festival. Learn more about VIP Glam Camping Packages at www.summercampfestival.com/tickets/vip-glam-camping-packages/.

GA Pre-Set Camping Packages

Mr. B’s Pre-Set Camping Packages take the stress out of festival planning! Your campsite will be fully set up and ready for you upon your arrival to the festival. Mr. B’s will set up and take down all the equipment listed in each package. You just need to show up ready to enjoy the weekend! Packages range from one to two person camping packages. More information can be found at http://summercampfestival.com/tickets/ga-pre-set-camping-packages/.

Summer Camp Podcast

Stay up to date with all things Summer Camp related by subscribing to the Summer Camp Podcast. In the latest edition of our Summer Camp Podcast, Camp Counselor Derek gives a warm welcome back message to SCampers and talks with Summer Camp vet Chicago Farmer! Subscribe and listen at https://campfire.summercampfestival.com/ep-13-chicago-farmer/.

Summer Camp Music Festival Shuttles

Help us reduce traffic and our carbon footprint by linking up with FestDrive, a bus service traveling to and from the fest from Chicago, IL, Bloomington, IN, and St. Louis, MO! Reserve your shuttle now and let's get down this May! For more information, visit http://summercampfestival.com/festdrive/

Volunteer at Summer Camp

Summer Camp would not be possible without the help of our General Volunteers, Green Team, and Soulshine Ambassadors! Sign up to help out and EARN a 3-Day GA Pass and Thursday Pre-Party Ticket at http://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/volunteer/.

About Summer Camp Music Festival

Summer Camp Music Festival will feature over 150 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festivalgoers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.

Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning, Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2018 will mark the 18th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Bassnectar, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!

