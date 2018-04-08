Marfa Myths 2018: Music, Film, Art, and More in the Texas Desert

The music festival circuit is an all-encompassing facet of life for a large portion of the American music community. New events are born every year, each with a vision for what they will become. Some feature specific sorts of music aiming at one niche market, others focus on a broad catch-all approach, featuring something for everyone. As festivals grow, they incorporate other aspects of the culture, such as art, cuisine, craft beer, film, literature, comedy, and more. There truly is something for everyone if you look long enough.

One event that strives to break the mold and offer a transformative retreat is the annual Marfa Myths festival in the Southwestern United States. Described by Vice as “Part concert, part residency program, and part walking tour” and “…a grand adventure in experimental art making”, the festival cultivates an intimate atmosphere, focusing on providing a welcoming, comforting saunter of a weekend.

Set deep in the high desert of Marfa, Texas, Marfa Myths is a multifaceted event featuring music from both established artists and those just striking out, film, visual arts and more. Almost a foil to the hectic pace of larger festivals, Marfa Myths goes out of its way to provide a leisurely and immersive experience into not only the above-mentioned worlds, but the culture and history of Marfa itself.

Founded by Brooklyn record label Mexican Summer and Ballroom Marfa, a non-profit foundation for contemporary arts, this year’s incarnation will feature music from artists like Terry Allen, Circuit des Yeux, Allah-Las, Ryler Walker, The Weather Station, Connan and Ade Mockasin, and many more (without overlapping sets!). It promises to be a wide-ranging smorgasbord of left-field tunes; per Mexican Summer’s mission statement: “Our mission is to advocate the work of adventurous musicians without the limitations of genre or form.”

If spending a relaxed weekend in the Texas desert soaking up bold and unusual music, film, and visual art seems like it might be up your alley, check out Marfa Myths. If you let yourself get lost, you just might not come back.

For ticket info, check out the festival website: https://marfamyths.com/

I do not own the photos in this article. They are the property of the photographer who provided them to Marfa Myths.