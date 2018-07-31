Local Heroes and National Stars: Peoria Blues and Heritage Festival 2018

Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment presents

PEORIA BLUES & HERITAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL

FULL ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT

August 31st & September 1st, 2018 • Peoria Riverfront • Peoria, Illinois

Featuring

Buddy Guy • Ben Folds • Robert Cray Band

Shooter Jennings • The Fabulous Thunderbirds • Anthony Gomes

Billy Strings • Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Roosevelt Collier • Sam Williams

Audiodacity • The Bogart Jones Band • Edward David Anderson’s Black Dirt Revival

EGi. • The Grass is Dead • Sun Stereo

Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment in association with the Illinois Blues Coalition is proud to announce Shooter Jennings, Anthony Gomes, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Roosevelt Collier, Sam Williams (Son of Hank Williams Jr) and more will be joining Buddy Guy, Ben Folds, Robert Cray Band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and Billy Strings at the 30th Annual Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival this Labor Day Weekend!

Join us Friday, August 31st & September 1st along the scenic Peoria Riverfront for an unforgettable 2-Day Festival full of live music including "The Road To Memphis" International Blues Challenge, delicious food, cold beer, unique craft vendors, and more!

Early Bird Pricing for 2-Day GA and VIP Tickets ends this Friday, August 3rd at 11:59PM CT. VIP amenities include Express VIP Entry, Special VIP Enhanced Viewing Area at Main Stage, VIP Bar in Viewing Area, Entry into the Late Night shows in Peoria, and an Official Festival T-Shirt (2-Day VIP Upgrade Only)!

Stay tuned... 1-Day GA and VIP Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 3rd, along with the release of the 2018 Schedule!

Don't miss your chance to see all these amazing acts along the scenic Peoria Riverfront at the Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival 2018 brought to you by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment, Lexus of Peoria, 99.9 WWCT, Pekin Insurance, and Howard & Howard Law for Business.

About The Festival

Live at Riverfront Festival Park in Peoria, IL on August 31st and September 1st, 2018. Now in it’s 30th year, the PEORIA BLUES & HERITAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL is a Labor Day tradition you don’t want to miss! With the beautiful Illinois River valley serving as the festival backdrop, the PEORIA BLUES & HERITAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL celebrates the foundation of blues music, as well as all genres that stem from it, including roots, funk, soul and everything in between.

Previous performers include Albert Collins, Blind Boys of Alabama, Buddy Guy, Canned Heat, Charlie Musselwhite, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Dr. John, Eddie “The Chief” Clearwater, George Porter Jr., Here Come The Mummies, James Cotton, John Butler Trio, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Johnny Winter Band, Keller Williams, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Koko Taylor, Lonnie Brooks, Mavis Staples, O.A.R., Rebirth Brass Band, Robert Cray, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Taj Mahal, Victor Wooten, Walter Trout, and many more.

“The Road To Memphis” International Blues Challenge

Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival is your opportunity to see the best of the independent blues bands competing for their place in history. Winners of the competition will be awarded a cash prize and perform at the 2018 International Blues Challenge in Memphis!

Exclusive Festival Hotel Rates Available!

Coming in from out of town? Check out our exclusive hotel rates in the Peoria area for festival attendees! There are a limited number of rooms available, so be sure to reserve your room right away!

More information on the festival is available at the official festival website and social links:

Website: www.PBHFest.com

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/peoriabluesandheritagemusicfestival/

Facebook Event: http://www.facebook.com/events/2095613670673905/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/pbhfest

Instagram: www.instagram.com/pbhfest

Hashtag: #PBHFest18

Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment in association with the Illinois Blues Coalition. For more info, visit www.JayTV.com

###