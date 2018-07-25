My Bloody Valentine, Shellac, and More: Desert Daze Phase III

October 12-14, 2018

Moreno Beach • Lake Perris, CA

“A surrealist’s playground that reminds us what festivals

were like before festivals were Festivals™”

– NOISEY

“A cross between a mini-Glastonbury and the dearly departed All Tomorrow’s Parties”

– NME

With the roar of a Saturn V rocket and the agility of a glider (EP?), Desert Daze releases Phase III . Followers of Desert Daze have reached a fever pitch while organizers have moved assuredly and with poise to put everything in place. With anticipation at a blinding fervor, the gates have been opened.

Newly announced headliner, My Bloody Valentine joins the lineup along with legendary noise rock outfit, Shellac , complete with speaking engagement by Steve Albini . Another addition to the mix, composer and multi-instrumentalist Julia Holter will perform with an orchestra and string section. The inclusion of GUM , solo project of Jay Watson of Tame Impala , represents the first time the trifecta of Tame Impala/Pond / Gum have ever shared a bill. Rounding off the new additions are Escape-ism , the solo project of Ian Svenonius ( Nation of Ulysses , The Make-Up , Chain and the Gang ), also returning to the role of reverend of the Desert Daze opening ceremonies and transcendent ritual music of Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers .

With the Phase III additions, Desert Daze 2018 presents a menu with something for truly everyone. Lectures on high magick? Got that. Talks from salty DIY icons? Absolutely. Camping, boat rides and beach lounging at its newly greened and beautified Moreno Beach location? Oh yes. And of course previously announced performances by Tame Impala , King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard , Death Grips , Mercury Rev performing Deserter’s Songs , Warpaint , Jarvis Cocker introducing JARV IS... , Ty Segall & White Fence , Earth performing The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull , Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats , Chelsea Wolfe and many more. Installation art, films, talks, projections, workshops, Mystic Bazaar, and late night programming still to come. Thursday night arrival has been added for campers that want to set up before the main program begins; details about Early Arrival Passes will be available on the festival website.

Desert Daze 2018 Lineup

PHASE III TRANSMISSION

----

Tame Impala

My Bloody Valentine

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Death Grips

Mercury Rev perform Deserter’s Songs

Warpaint

Jarvis Cocker introducing JARV IS ...

Shellac

Ty Segall & White Fence

Earth perform The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats (North American Exclusive)

Damien Echols High Magick

Chelsea Wolfe

Connan Mockasin

Beak> (Geoff Barrow of Portishead)

A Place To Bury Strangers

Shannon & The Clams

Kevin Morby

Preoccupations

Malcolm Mooney of CAN

Hinds

King Khan & The Shrines

Pond

Julia Holter

DAKHABRAKHA

Earthless

Kikagaku Moyo

Boogarins

Wand

GUM

Follakzoid

Bedouine

Escape-ism

All Them Witches

The Holydrug Couple

Ex-Cult

True Widow

Imarhan

Sons Of Kemet

Cut Worms

JJUUJJUU

Ulrika Spacek

Here Lies Man

Mary Lattimore

Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers

Hand Habits

Sextile

Tropa Magica

Gladys Lazer

Mannequin Pussy

Cat Scan

Opening Ceremonies with Ian Svenonius

Talks Program Featuring: Steve Albini + More

Installation Artists, Films, Talks, Projections, Workshops, Mystic Bazaar, & Late Night Programming Still To Come

