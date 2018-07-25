My Bloody Valentine, Shellac, and More: Desert Daze Phase III
October 12-14, 2018
Moreno Beach • Lake Perris, CA
“A surrealist’s playground that reminds us what festivals
were like before festivals were Festivals™”
– NOISEY
“A cross between a mini-Glastonbury and the dearly departed All Tomorrow’s Parties”
– NME
With the roar of a Saturn V rocket and the agility of a glider (EP?), Desert Daze releases Phase III . Followers of Desert Daze have reached a fever pitch while organizers have moved assuredly and with poise to put everything in place. With anticipation at a blinding fervor, the gates have been opened.
Newly announced headliner, My Bloody Valentine joins the lineup along with legendary noise rock outfit, Shellac , complete with speaking engagement by Steve Albini . Another addition to the mix, composer and multi-instrumentalist Julia Holter will perform with an orchestra and string section. The inclusion of GUM , solo project of Jay Watson of Tame Impala , represents the first time the trifecta of Tame Impala/Pond / Gum have ever shared a bill. Rounding off the new additions are Escape-ism , the solo project of Ian Svenonius ( Nation of Ulysses , The Make-Up , Chain and the Gang ), also returning to the role of reverend of the Desert Daze opening ceremonies and transcendent ritual music of Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers .
With the Phase III additions, Desert Daze 2018 presents a menu with something for truly everyone. Lectures on high magick? Got that. Talks from salty DIY icons? Absolutely. Camping, boat rides and beach lounging at its newly greened and beautified Moreno Beach location? Oh yes. And of course previously announced performances by Tame Impala , King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard , Death Grips , Mercury Rev performing Deserter’s Songs , Warpaint , Jarvis Cocker introducing JARV IS... , Ty Segall & White Fence , Earth performing The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull , Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats , Chelsea Wolfe and many more. Installation art, films, talks, projections, workshops, Mystic Bazaar, and late night programming still to come. Thursday night arrival has been added for campers that want to set up before the main program begins; details about Early Arrival Passes will be available on the festival website.
Desert Daze 2018 Lineup
PHASE III TRANSMISSION
----
Tame Impala
My Bloody Valentine
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Death Grips
Mercury Rev perform Deserter’s Songs
Warpaint
Jarvis Cocker introducing JARV IS ...
Shellac
Ty Segall & White Fence
Earth perform The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats (North American Exclusive)
Damien Echols High Magick
Chelsea Wolfe
Connan Mockasin
Beak> (Geoff Barrow of Portishead)
A Place To Bury Strangers
Shannon & The Clams
Kevin Morby
Preoccupations
Malcolm Mooney of CAN
Hinds
King Khan & The Shrines
Pond
Julia Holter
DAKHABRAKHA
Earthless
Kikagaku Moyo
Boogarins
Wand
GUM
Follakzoid
Bedouine
Escape-ism
All Them Witches
The Holydrug Couple
Ex-Cult
True Widow
Imarhan
Sons Of Kemet
Cut Worms
JJUUJJUU
Ulrika Spacek
Here Lies Man
Mary Lattimore
Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers
Hand Habits
Sextile
Tropa Magica
Gladys Lazer
Mannequin Pussy
Cat Scan
Opening Ceremonies with Ian Svenonius
Talks Program Featuring: Steve Albini + More
Installation Artists, Films, Talks, Projections, Workshops, Mystic Bazaar, & Late Night Programming Still To Come
