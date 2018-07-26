Saturday Night's Debut Is A Breath of Fresh Air

Surging out of the infamous Washington, D.C. DIY music scene comes Saturday Night. Their self-titled debut combines the youthful abandon of pop music with the refined songwriting of musicians who have learned to hone their craft and translate their passion into song.

The sound of Saturday Night is somewhere in between The Black Keys and White Denim: Cash Langdon’s crunchy guitar textures over Jesse Sattler’s bare-bones percussion; it's a sound that encapsulates that feeling of being outside on a blinding summer day, preferably with a beer in hand, watching some band tear it up on stage. Luke Reddick’s bass and Nora Button’s keyboards add a nice complimentary warm feel to the music as well, really putting the icing on the cake.

Melodically though, the vocals are the real standout. Twisting and turning, the three-part harmonies are gorgeous, and the voices of Button, Leddick, and Langdon sound comfortable and natural together. It’s obvious the band members are quite close to one another, and the music sounds like their collective celebration in being able to do what they love as a unit. The unbridled enthusiasm evident in the music points to great things in the future from this group.

The music of Saturday Night is just what we need right now: a soothing, bright-eyed record of laid-back yet energized summer tunes. Glistening with watery organ, humming with stripped-down guitar, with a driving rhythm section and quirky vocals that surprise more often than not. Mellow, smooth, and easy going, it’s a breath of fresh air. Good luck not tapping your feet or nodding along with Saturday Night.