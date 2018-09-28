Beyond the Ritual: Desert Daze Announces Workshops, Mystic Bazaar, and More

Desert Daze has announced their additional programming for 2018. Featuring late night film screenings, experimental art installations, yoga, workshops, and so much more, the news puts the final bells and whistles on what is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about events of the year. Behold!

Need a break? The Stories Books & Café has you covered. Late night movies? Got you there too. Looking for a little something off the beaten path? Check out the Mystic Bazaar for all your weirdo needs.

Proudly showing off their freak flags, Desert Daze promises to be a stellar experience this year, carrying the torch of the ideal festival trip.

If you need any more convincing to head to Lake Perris for Desert Daze 2018, I don't know what to tell you. It's going to be a real blast, so I hope to see some of you out there!