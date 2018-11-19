CU On the Road: The Champaign Cypher Series Tour

The music scene in the Champaign-Urbana area has something for everyone. Whatever your flavor, this town is bursting with talent. One of the most exciting and head-turning developments of our local musical culture is the hip hop-oriented Champaign Cypher Series and its resulting tour. With two shows in town this weekend (11/24 at The Canopy and 11/25 at 51 Main – details at the bottom), local buzz is heating up, and for good reason.

Driven by hard-working, grassroots artists and performers, the Champaign Cypher Series has grown quite a bit from its humble beginnings in 2016. According to the initial releases, the project “was launched in late 2016. What initially started as a concept for a pair of predetermined video shoots has evolved into several video releases and over 20 live events at multiple venues in Champaign-Urbana since then.”

Featuring local heroes such as Truth AKA Trouble, Chase Baby, D-SPillz, Gatson, Jay Moses, Jarrel Young, and many, many more, the tour spans Carbondale to Chicago; 10 cities, 12 shows, all killer, no filler. It’s inspiring to see the musicians and crowds come together in fierce displays of pride in their community and the creative endeavors nurtured by this environment.

Speaking of the musicians on tour, Chase Baby, one of the artists playing at The Canopy on Saturday, had a few choice words to say about the whole thing: “Just the fact that CU hip hop is reaching wider outlets is inspiring and something I think we all have been pushing towards to quite some time. Rob K [tour organizer] works hard and is very meticulous, I couldn’t think of anyone else more fit for the task. It has allowed artists who usually don’t think outside of CU to see the bigger picture a little more clearly. The tour has also allowed some of the acts who are already moving around IL and the surrounding states to gain some more acclaim to push their brands/music/art even further.”

Another artist on the Sunday show at the Canopy this week is Jarrel Young, a Champaign-born performer who has a long history of growing with the Cypher Series. His heart and soul have been poured into this venture, as evidenced by his quote: “Being a Champaign native and being familiar with touring, it’s an awesome look for the CU community of artists. The exposure means the most to me, considering we come from a very boxed-in music scene. The continued growth that the Cypher Series has shown within the past year alone has been taken to another level. Especially with everyone coming together and making this tour happen collectively. Robert K did a good ass job of coordinating a platform for artists to showcase their talents. It was only right that I got involved, The Cypher Series and I have a solid working relationship. It’s an honor to be a part of history. This will definitely be an experience to remember. The next generation will watch our blueprint on how to get yourself out there for the world to see.”

Don’t miss the Champaign Cypher Tour; brimming with high-octane performances from hungry artists, these shows have been a jolt of refreshing energy and spurred the growth and awareness of our already-thriving scene here in CU. Coming soon to a town near you, this will be a run of shows you’ll want to look back on and say, “I was there.”

Tour info, video, photos, and more:

https://www.facebook.com/champaigncypher/

https://www.facebook.com/robertkrecordings/

https://www.youtube.com/robertkrecordings

https://www.facebook.com/events/725536427791024/

https://www.facebook.com/events/319960552129025/

https://youtu.be/TTfIHVuaDjE

https://youtu.be/jb1UlgJN-iY