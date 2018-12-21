Summer Camp Announces First Round of Artists For 2019
Summer Camp Music Festival 2019
First Round of Artist Announcements
Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the First Round of Artist Announcements for the 19th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 24, 25, and 26, 2019:
3 days of moe.
3 days of Umphrey’s McGee
Big Gigantic
Zeds Dead
Rebelution
Gramatik
Flux Pavilion
Black Star
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Trampled By Turtles
Blues Traveler
Toots and the Maytals
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Borgore
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Here Come The Mummies
Keller Williams’ Pettygrass Ft The Hillbenders
Manic Focus
Papadosio
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Pnuma (Live)
Shiba San
Space Jesus
Spafford
Squnto
Sunsquabi
Too Many Zooz
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
ALO
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Aqueous
Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Cory Wong
Dirtwire
Eprom
Ghost Light
Jeff Austin Band
Maddy O'Neal
Mersiv
Mihali
Ray Volpe
Russ Liquid Test
SoDown
Steady Flow
Sun Stereo
Victory
We Banjo 3
The Werks
Yultron
Yung Bae
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Memba
PLS&TY
The Ries Brothers
Tenth Mountain Division
This is just the first exciting artist announcement with more coming your way over the next several months. Stay tuned for updates about RV Tickets, VIP Upgrades, Red Barn Late Nights, and much more!
Early Bird 3-Day GA Ticket Pricing Extended!
With all the excitement about Summer Camp 2019, we've just sold out of Early Bird tickets. But have no fear! We want to make sure everyone has one last chance to get Early Bird tickets before Christmas. So, we've decided to extend Early Bird Pricing through 11:59PM on Christmas Eve! Tickets are on sale online at www.summercampfestival.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.
About Summer Camp
Summer Camp Music Festival 2019 will feature over 180 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.
The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning, Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds, and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2019 will mark the 19th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Bassnectar, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, Diplo, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Zeds Dead, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!
More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:
http://www.summercampfestival.com
http://www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival
http://www.twitter.com/summercampfest
http://www.instagram.com/summercampfest
Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.
www.jaytv.com
