Summer Camp Announces First Round of Artists For 2019

Summer Camp Music Festival 2019

First Round of Artist Announcements

Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the First Round of Artist Announcements for the 19th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 24, 25, and 26, 2019:

3 days of moe.

3 days of Umphrey’s McGee

Big Gigantic

Zeds Dead

Rebelution

Gramatik

Flux Pavilion

Black Star

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

Trampled By Turtles

Blues Traveler

Toots and the Maytals

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Borgore

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Here Come The Mummies

Keller Williams’ Pettygrass Ft The Hillbenders

Manic Focus

Papadosio

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Pnuma (Live)

Shiba San

Space Jesus

Spafford

Squnto

Sunsquabi

Too Many Zooz

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

ALO

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Aqueous

Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Cory Wong

Dirtwire

Eprom

Ghost Light

Jeff Austin Band

Maddy O'Neal

Mersiv

Mihali

Ray Volpe

Russ Liquid Test

SoDown

Steady Flow

Sun Stereo

Victory

We Banjo 3

The Werks

Yultron

Yung Bae

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Memba

PLS&TY

The Ries Brothers

Tenth Mountain Division

This is just the first exciting artist announcement with more coming your way over the next several months. Stay tuned for updates about RV Tickets, VIP Upgrades, Red Barn Late Nights, and much more!

Early Bird 3-Day GA Ticket Pricing Extended!

With all the excitement about Summer Camp 2019, we've just sold out of Early Bird tickets. But have no fear! We want to make sure everyone has one last chance to get Early Bird tickets before Christmas. So, we've decided to extend Early Bird Pricing through 11:59PM on Christmas Eve! Tickets are on sale online at www.summercampfestival.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.

About Summer Camp

Summer Camp Music Festival 2019 will feature over 180 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.

The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning, Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds, and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2019 will mark the 19th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Bassnectar, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, Diplo, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Zeds Dead, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!

More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:

http://www.summercampfestival.com

http://www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival

http://www.twitter.com/summercampfest

http://www.instagram.com/summercampfest

Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.

www.jaytv.com