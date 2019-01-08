Bonnaroo: 2019 Lineup

Well, it’s that time of year again. The big festivals start releasing lineups and everyone starts planning their summer out months in advance, hoping to catch some new tunes or see some of their old favorites. It’s really a smorgasbord of music and travel, and there are some really great events out there with unique performances that you may not get to see again.

One of the biggest festivals in the country, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, is known for having stellar lineups in the past, but in recent years they’ve fallen into the trap of the revolving door of major festival headliners. This year’s lineup doesn’t exactly change that course, but it does include some really stellar music that is a must-see if you’re heading down to Manchester this year.

First of all, yes, there are the headliners you’d expect from this kind of “something for everyone” fest: Post Malone, The Avett Brothers, Childish Gambino, Odesza, The Lumineers, etc., as well as the high priests of the jam band scene, Phish. But the real meat is in some of the smaller acts on the bill.

If you’re of the heavy music persuasion, look no further than French metal behemoth Gojira and the devastating melodic shoegaze of Deafheaven. For the truly spazzy, New York’s Parquet Courts will make an appearance, as well as Canadian weirdo hero Mac DeMarco. Jim James of My Morning Jacket will make a full band appearance for his solo project, as will legendary country/folk singer/guitarist John Prine and Australian artist Courtney Barnett.

For those looking for some bluegrass/Americana, Sunday will feature Trampled By Turtles and the always-fantastic Wood Brothers. For the truly psychedelic fans out there, dig into the absolutely amazing Japanese five-piece Kikagaku Moyo and the New Zealand group Unknown Mortal Orchestra, as well as the magnificient Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.

Other acts rounding out the bill include festival circuit mainstays such as Griz and Gramatik, The National, RL Grime, Solange, and many more. The Lonely Island will be stopping by, as well as Cardi B and the Grand Ole Opry.

As major festival lineups go, it’s not the worst that’s ever happened. There will never be a bill that will satisfy anyone, but in terms of trying to provide a varied experience with some quality acts, this Bonnaroo lineup is one of the better ones in recent years. If you’re heading there this year, be sure to look for the smaller groups, and maybe you’ll fall in love with a group you’ve never heard of. Happy listening!