Tune your receivers to oscillations from the anti-sun. Transient random-noise bursts have foretold the coming of the 8th installment of Desert Daze, returning to Moreno Beach, October 10th-13th 2019.

This year's First Artist Transmission is avant-pop specialists Stereolab, who have announced their first North American appearance in over a decade.

Join us on February 19th at Checker Hall (at Lodge Room) in Los Angeles for a celebratory career-spanning retrospective of Stereolab and yet-to-be-announced Desert Daze lineup additions.

2018's festival has been named one of the year's best by NME, Pollstar and USA Today's 10best. Year two at Moreno Beach will see upgraded facilities, expanded infrastructure, improved wireless connectivity, and streamlined guest check-in. The Desert Daze team and park rangers have utilized responsible time travel to study events from all angles, enhancing your experience. More detailed information about upgrades and changes will be posted on the Desert Daze website, app, welcome letter, and social media platforms in the coming months.

Limited Early Bird passes for the festival are available now at https://desertdaze.org. Keep antennae in the air and ears to the ground for a time-released cavalcade of artist announcements between now and the main event.