Pitchfork's Midwinter Poised to Heat Up Chicago's Art Institute

Tired of the ice and snow? Feeling the cold grip of winter deep down in your bones? Need something nice and spicy to shake off the frigid bleakness? Look no further than Pitchfork’s Midwinter Festival: held indoors at Chicago’s Art Institute, the event takes place over the weekend of February 15-17, and promises to heat things up in this grueling season.

The inaugural Midwinter will feature some of the finest music around today: from Chicago natives Tortoise performing their mind-melting, psychedelic post-rock album TNT in its entirety, to the blinding, screaming jazz blast that is Kamasi Washington, from England shoegazers Slowdive to two separate performances from the legendary William Basinski, from the squishy, stretched-out psychedelia of Deerhunter and Panda Bear, and many more, Midwinter features unique artists in a spectacular setting, providing some escape from the harsh winter storms in Chicago.

As settings for an indoor music adventure go, one could do worse than Chicago’s Art Institute. Aside from the scheduled add-on performances, there will be original compositions and performances throughout the Art Institute’s many galleries, including music from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julia Holter, Mary Lattimore, Daniel Bachman, and more, giving the already-gorgeous venue an ethereal, otherworldly feel in the middle of the inky blackness of a February night.

If the transformative music in an unconventional environment isn’t enough to entice you, there will also be live interviews with musicians, surprise shows throughout the four main performances spaces, Pitchfork Radio, and food and drinks in all four show venues as well as other sections of the museum.

Festival season may be a few months out yet, but that’s no reason not to start planning a musical voyage through one of the most celebrated museums in the Windy City. Come drink a nice musical Hot Toddy and warm your soul up. Get lost in the swirling, shapeshifting sonic landscape and drink it all in; come on in out of the cold and take in a music experience like no other.

More information, including tickets, at the event website: https://midwinter.pitchfork.com/

I do not own the photographs in this article. They are the property of the original photographers.