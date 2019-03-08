Summer Camp 2019 Round Two Artist Announcement!

Summer Camp Music Festival 2019

Second Round of Artist Announcements

Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the Second Round of Artist Announcements for the 19th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 24, 25, and 26, 2019.

(New Artists In Bold):

3 Days of moe.

3 Days of Umphrey’s McGee

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Zeds Dead

Big Gigantic

STS9

Rebelution

Chromeo (Live)

Oteil and Friends

Gramatik

Flux Pavilion

Black Star

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

Lotus

Trampled By Turtles

Blues Traveler

Toots and the Maytals

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Borgore

Bro Safari

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Cory Wong (Of Vulfpeck)

EOTO

Everyone Orchestra

Here Come The Mummies

Keller Williams’ Pettygrass Ft The Hillbenders

Louis Futon

Manic Focus

Papadosio

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Pnuma (Live)

Shiba San

The Soul Rebels

Space Jesus

Spafford

Squnto

Sunsquabi

Svdden Death

TAUK

TOKiMONSTA

Too Many Zooz

Yonder Mountain String Band

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

ALO

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Aqueous

Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Brass Against

Break Science

Chicago Farmer

Cofresi

Dirtwire

Doom Flamingo

Eprom

Exmag

Ghost Light

Govinda

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

Jeff Austin Band

Junkyard Samurai

Maddy O'Neal

Mersiv

Mihali (Of Twiddle)

Mungion

Old Shoe

Ray Volpe

Russ Liquid Test

Slumberjack

SoDown

Southern Avenue

Steady Flow

Sun Stereo

Tropidelic

um..

Victory

We Banjo 3

The Werks

Yultron

Yung Bae

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops

Amo Amo

Brainchild

The Commonheart

Cycles

The Dawn

Dearie

Dizgo

Edward David Anderson’s Black Dirt Revival

Electric Orange Peel

Family Groove Company

Ford

Goose

Ifdakar

Memba

Mikaela Davis

Mike Maimone

Neal Francis

Nobide

The North 41

The People Brothers Band

Phanie Rae & the Soul Sharkers

PLS&TY

The Ries Brothers

Still Shine

Tenth Mountain Division

Stay tuned for more announcements about Late Night shows in the Red Barn, Thursday Pre-Party Lineup, VIP Lounge Lineup, Sunday 1-Day Lineup, and more artists!

Tickets are on sale online at https://www.summercampfestival.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.

VIP Packages On Sale Now!

Summer Camp Music Festival is proud to offer numerous VIP packages for our patrons. Amenities include Exclusive VIP Camping, special artist performances, VIP Lounge Access, Drink Specials, VIP-Only Showers and Air-Conditioned Private Bathrooms, Official Festival Merchandise, Late Night Shows, Thursday Pre-party pass, and much more!

To learn more about Summer Camp VIP Packages, visit https://www.summercampfestival.com/tickets/vip

Volunteer at Summer Camp

Summer Camp Music Festival would not be possible without the help of our General Volunteers, Green Team, and Soulshine Ambassadors! Sign up to help out and EARN a 3-Day GA Pass and Thursday Pre-Party Ticket at https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/volunteer/

Get Involved with Soulshine 2019

Soulshine Workshop & Activity Application: Think you have a great idea for a Soulshine Experience workshop or activity? We want to hear from you! Over the years, we have hosted everything from instrument making to biodiesel manufacturing, and human powered energy to artistic DIY techniques. To learn more, visit https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/soulshine-tent/workshopac...

SOULPATCH Application: Gardeners, Growers and Farmers: The SOULPATCH Application for New Collaborators is soliciting new partnership opportunities for engaging and interactive demonstrations regarding urban gardening, permaculture, natural building, sustainable design and regenerative agriculture. To learn more, visit https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/soulpatch/

Soulshine Live Art Gallery Application: Calling all visual artists! The Soulshine Live Art Gallery is an exhibition of distinctive visual artists, builders and creators aimed at providing high quality, unique art for display and for sale, while creating a live visual experience. To learn more, visit https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/soulshine-tent/live-art-g...

Art Installation Application: New in 2019 to Summer Camp Music Festival, we’re looking for your INSTALLATION! Have a beautiful, engaging, enticing project you want to share with all of your Summer Camp friends? Here’s your chance! To learn more, visit https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/soulshine-tent/installati...

Summer Camp Podcast

Stay up to date with all things Summer Camp related by subscribing to the Summer Camp Podcast. In the latest edition of our Summer Camp Podcast, Camp Counselor Derek chats with #SCamp19 artist Jeff Austin! Listen and subscribe at https://campfire.summercampfestival.com/episode-24-summer-camp-podcast-j...

About Summer Camp

Summer Camp Music Festival 2019 will feature over 180 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.

The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning, Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds, and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2019 will mark the 19th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Bassnectar, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, Diplo, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Zeds Dead, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!

More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:

http://www.summercampfestival.com

http://www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival

http://www.twitter.com/summercampfest

http://www.instagram.com/summercampfest

Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.

