Summer Camp 2019 Round Two Artist Announcement!
Summer Camp Music Festival 2019
Second Round of Artist Announcements
Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment is proud to present the Second Round of Artist Announcements for the 19th annual Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL on May 24, 25, and 26, 2019.
(New Artists In Bold):
3 Days of moe.
3 Days of Umphrey’s McGee
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Zeds Dead
Big Gigantic
STS9
Rebelution
Chromeo (Live)
Oteil and Friends
Gramatik
Flux Pavilion
Black Star
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Lotus
Trampled By Turtles
Blues Traveler
Toots and the Maytals
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Borgore
Bro Safari
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Cory Wong (Of Vulfpeck)
EOTO
Everyone Orchestra
Here Come The Mummies
Keller Williams’ Pettygrass Ft The Hillbenders
Louis Futon
Manic Focus
Papadosio
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Pnuma (Live)
Shiba San
The Soul Rebels
Space Jesus
Spafford
Squnto
Sunsquabi
Svdden Death
TAUK
TOKiMONSTA
Too Many Zooz
Yonder Mountain String Band
ALO
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Aqueous
Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Brass Against
Break Science
Chicago Farmer
Cofresi
Dirtwire
Doom Flamingo
Eprom
Exmag
Ghost Light
Govinda
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades
Jeff Austin Band
Junkyard Samurai
Maddy O'Neal
Mersiv
Mihali (Of Twiddle)
Mungion
Old Shoe
Ray Volpe
Russ Liquid Test
Slumberjack
SoDown
Southern Avenue
Steady Flow
Sun Stereo
Tropidelic
um..
Victory
We Banjo 3
The Werks
Yultron
Yung Bae
Aaron Kamm & The One Drops
Amo Amo
Brainchild
The Commonheart
Cycles
The Dawn
Dearie
Dizgo
Edward David Anderson’s Black Dirt Revival
Electric Orange Peel
Family Groove Company
Ford
Goose
Ifdakar
Memba
Mikaela Davis
Mike Maimone
Neal Francis
Nobide
The North 41
The People Brothers Band
Phanie Rae & the Soul Sharkers
PLS&TY
The Ries Brothers
Still Shine
Tenth Mountain Division
Stay tuned for more announcements about Late Night shows in the Red Barn, Thursday Pre-Party Lineup, VIP Lounge Lineup, Sunday 1-Day Lineup, and more artists!
Tickets are on sale online at https://www.summercampfestival.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.
VIP Packages On Sale Now!
Summer Camp Music Festival is proud to offer numerous VIP packages for our patrons. Amenities include Exclusive VIP Camping, special artist performances, VIP Lounge Access, Drink Specials, VIP-Only Showers and Air-Conditioned Private Bathrooms, Official Festival Merchandise, Late Night Shows, Thursday Pre-party pass, and much more!
To learn more about Summer Camp VIP Packages, visit https://www.summercampfestival.com/tickets/vip
Volunteer at Summer Camp
Summer Camp Music Festival would not be possible without the help of our General Volunteers, Green Team, and Soulshine Ambassadors! Sign up to help out and EARN a 3-Day GA Pass and Thursday Pre-Party Ticket at https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/volunteer/
Get Involved with Soulshine 2019
Soulshine Workshop & Activity Application: Think you have a great idea for a Soulshine Experience workshop or activity? We want to hear from you! Over the years, we have hosted everything from instrument making to biodiesel manufacturing, and human powered energy to artistic DIY techniques. To learn more, visit https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/soulshine-tent/workshopac...
SOULPATCH Application: Gardeners, Growers and Farmers: The SOULPATCH Application for New Collaborators is soliciting new partnership opportunities for engaging and interactive demonstrations regarding urban gardening, permaculture, natural building, sustainable design and regenerative agriculture. To learn more, visit https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/soulpatch/
Soulshine Live Art Gallery Application: Calling all visual artists! The Soulshine Live Art Gallery is an exhibition of distinctive visual artists, builders and creators aimed at providing high quality, unique art for display and for sale, while creating a live visual experience. To learn more, visit https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/soulshine-tent/live-art-g...
Art Installation Application: New in 2019 to Summer Camp Music Festival, we’re looking for your INSTALLATION! Have a beautiful, engaging, enticing project you want to share with all of your Summer Camp friends? Here’s your chance! To learn more, visit https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/soulshine-tent/installati...
Summer Camp Podcast
Stay up to date with all things Summer Camp related by subscribing to the Summer Camp Podcast. In the latest edition of our Summer Camp Podcast, Camp Counselor Derek chats with #SCamp19 artist Jeff Austin! Listen and subscribe at https://campfire.summercampfestival.com/episode-24-summer-camp-podcast-j...
About Summer Camp
Summer Camp Music Festival 2019 will feature over 180 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.
The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning, Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds, and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2019 will mark the 19th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Bassnectar, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, Diplo, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Zeds Dead, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!
More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:
http://www.summercampfestival.com
http://www.facebook.com/summercampmusicfestival
http://www.twitter.com/summercampfest
http://www.instagram.com/summercampfest
Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.
www.jaytv.com
