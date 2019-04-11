Full Lineup: Summer Camp 2019
Summer Camp Music Festival 2019
Full 2019 lineup, Thursday Pre-Party lineup, Red Barn Late Nights, and more!
Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment is proud to present the 19th Annual
Summer Camp Music Festival
May 24-26, 2019 • Three Sisters Park • Chillicothe, IL
We’re just over a month away from the 19th annual Summer Camp Music Festival, and we’ve got some exciting announcements to share with you!
First, the full Summer Camp 2019 lineup is here with a few last-minute additions including Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, Future Rock, Bonnie X Clyde, our On The Road Tour winners, and many more!
Next up, we’re proud to present the 2019 Thursday Pre-Party lineup, held on May 23rd, 2019! The Thursday Pre-Party allows attendees to come in a day early and snag the best camping/RV spots, catch up with friends, and start the party early with some AMAZING music. This year’s lineup includes a special “Axe The Cables” set from STS9, plus 30db (Brendan Bayliss & Jeff Austin), EOTO, Keller Williams, Spafford, and many more! Thursday Pre-Party Passes and VIP Upgrades are on sale now at SummerCampFestival.com/tickets. See the full Thursday Pre-Party lineup at https://summercampfestival.com/tickets/pre-party
Lastly, our full Red Barn Late Night lineup has arrived with Here Come The Mummies joining Umphrey’s McGee on Thursday, May 23rd, plus moe. and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on Friday, May 24th, Chromeo (DJ Set) and Lotus on Saturday, May 25th, and Papadosio and Manic Science (Manic Focus + Break Science) on Sunday, May 26th. Due to limited capacity of the Red Barn, Late Night Shows require an additional ticket. The only way to fully guarantee yourself tickets to these shows is by purchasing one of our VIP Upgrade Packages.
3-Day GA Passes, Thursday Pre-Party Passes, and VIP Upgrades are on sale now at SummerCampFestival.com/tickets
SUMMER CAMP MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 LINEUP
(New Artists In Bold):
3 Days of moe.
3 Days of Umphrey’s McGee
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Zeds Dead
Big Gigantic
STS9
Rebelution
Chromeo (Live)
Oteil and Friends
Gramatik
Flux Pavilion
Yasiin Bey & Mos Def are Black Star
Lotus
Trampled By Turtles
Blues Traveler
Toots and the Maytals
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
30db
Bonnie X Clyde
Borgore
Break Science
Bro Safari
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)
Doom Flamingo
EOTO
Everyone Orchestra
Future Rock
Here Come The Mummies
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
Keller Williams’ Pettygrass Ft The Hillbenders
Louis Futon
Manic Focus
Papadosio
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Pnuma (Live)
Rob Garza (of Thievery Corporation)
Shiba San
The Soul Rebels
Space Jesus
Spafford
Squnto
Sunsquabi
Svdden Death
TAUK
Tokimonsta
Too Many Zooz
Yonder Mountain String Band
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
ALO
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Aqueous
Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound
Artifakts
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Brass Against
Chicago Farmer
Cofresi
Cycles
Dirtwire
Eprom
Exmag
Fate Nite Ft Brendan Bayliss & Jeremy Salken
ford.
Ghost Light
Govinda
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades
J. Worra
Jeff Austin Band
Junkyard Samurai
Los Colognes
Maddy O'Neal
Mersiv
Mihali (of Twiddle)
Mikaela Davis
Mungion
Old Shoe
Ray Volpe
Russ Liquid
Slumberjack
SoDown
Southern Avenue
Steady Flow
Sun Stereo
Tropidelic
um..
Victory
We Banjo 3
The Werks
Willie Waldman w/ Vinnie, Chuck & Friends
Yultron
Yung Bae
**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**
Aaron Kamm & the One Drops
Alison Hanna
Amo Amo
Aquila
Audiodacity
BareFuzz
Blastfome
Blind Colors
BluePrint Metro
Brainchild
Butta'
Chicago Afrobeat Project
Comisar
The Commonheart
Crosseyed & Phishless
D Webb
The Dawn
Dearie
Dirty Revival
Dizgo
DJ Belly
DJ Tim Williams
Dog City Disco
Driftwood
Easy Riders
Edward David Anderson's Black Dirt Revival
Electric Orange Peel
Eminence Ensemble
Family Groove Company
Funk You
GoodSex
Goose
Guerrilla Theory
Head for the Hills
Hyryder
Ifdakar
Illy Wonka & Friends
Jake The Plug
Johnny Bhive
Kolla
Krushendo
lespecial
Loose Loose
Lunar Ticks
Memba
The Mighty Pines
Mike Maimone
Modern Measure
Montu
Neal Francis
Nobide
The North 41
The People Brothers Band
Phanie Rae & the Soul Shakers
Pine Travelers
PLS&TY
Porn and Chicken
Positive Vibr8ions
Reggae Rapids
Ridgeracer
The Ries Brothers
Sixth Street Brass
SJOD
Still Shine
Sun Beard
Tenth Mountain Division
TrailHeads
The Tripp Brothers
Trouble Chasin'
Zoofunkyou
SUMMER CAMP MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 THURSDSAY PRE-PARTY LINEUP
Thursday, May 23rd, 2019
STS9 (Axe The Cables)
30db • EOTO • Keller Williams • Spafford
Artifakts • Steady Flow • Sun Stereo • Willie Waldman w/ Vinnie, Chuck & Friends
Audiodacity • BareFuzz • Blastfome • Blind Colors • Comisar • DJ Belly • Dog City Disco • GoodSex
Guerrilla Theory • Illy Wonka & Friends • Jake The Plug • Johnny Bhive • Kolla • Krushendo • Loose Loose
Lunar Ticks • Pine Travelers • Porn and Chicken • Positive Vibr8ions • Reggae Rapids • Ridgeracer • SJOD
TrailHeads • The Tripp Brothers • Zoofunkyou
2019 Summer Camp: On The Road Tour Winners
We'd like to congratulate all of the 2019 Summer Camp: On The Road Tour winners! See you at #Scamp19! We'd also like to extend our thanks to all the amazing people that came out to support local music at each stop.
2019 Winners:
Johnny Bhive - Lafayette, IN
Dog City Disco - Denver, CO
TrailHeads - Morgantown, WV
Kolla - Urbana, IL
Sixth Street Brass - Urbana, IL
BareFuzz - Columbus, OH
BluePrint Metro - Boulder, CO
Reggae Rapids - Iowa City, IA
The Tripp Brothers - Davenport IA
Audiodacity - Indianapolis, IN
Blind Colors - Peoria, IL
Guerrilla Theory - St Louis, MO
Jake The Plug - Carbondale, IL
Loose Loose - Columbia, MO
Pine Travelers - Madison, WI
Zoofunkyou - Chicago, IL
Illy Wonka & Friends - Chicago, IL
VIP Packages On Sale Now!
Summer Camp Music Festival is proud to offer numerous VIP packages for our patrons. Amenities include Exclusive VIP Camping, special artist performances, VIP Lounge Access, Drink Specials, VIP-Only Showers and Air-Conditioned Private Bathrooms, Official Festival Merchandise, Late Night Shows, Thursday Pre-party pass, and much more!
To learn more about Summer Camp VIP Packages, visit https://www.summercampfestival.com/tickets/vip
Volunteer at Summer Camp
Summer Camp Music Festival would not be possible without the help of our General Volunteers, Green Team, and Soulshine Ambassadors! Sign up to help out and EARN a 3-Day GA Pass and Thursday Pre-Party Ticket at https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/volunteer/
About Summer Camp
Summer Camp Music Festival 2019 will feature over 180 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.
The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning, Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds, and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2019 will mark the 19th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Bassnectar, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, Diplo, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Zeds Dead, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!
More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:
Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.
www.jaytv.com
