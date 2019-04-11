Full Lineup: Summer Camp 2019

Summer Camp Music Festival 2019

Full 2019 lineup, Thursday Pre-Party lineup, Red Barn Late Nights, and more!

Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment is proud to present the 19th Annual

Summer Camp Music Festival

May 24-26, 2019 • Three Sisters Park • Chillicothe, IL

We’re just over a month away from the 19th annual Summer Camp Music Festival, and we’ve got some exciting announcements to share with you!

First, the full Summer Camp 2019 lineup is here with a few last-minute additions including Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, Future Rock, Bonnie X Clyde, our On The Road Tour winners, and many more!

Next up, we’re proud to present the 2019 Thursday Pre-Party lineup, held on May 23rd, 2019! The Thursday Pre-Party allows attendees to come in a day early and snag the best camping/RV spots, catch up with friends, and start the party early with some AMAZING music. This year’s lineup includes a special “Axe The Cables” set from STS9, plus 30db (Brendan Bayliss & Jeff Austin), EOTO, Keller Williams, Spafford, and many more! Thursday Pre-Party Passes and VIP Upgrades are on sale now at SummerCampFestival.com/tickets. See the full Thursday Pre-Party lineup at https://summercampfestival.com/tickets/pre-party

Lastly, our full Red Barn Late Night lineup has arrived with Here Come The Mummies joining Umphrey’s McGee on Thursday, May 23rd, plus moe. and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on Friday, May 24th, Chromeo (DJ Set) and Lotus on Saturday, May 25th, and Papadosio and Manic Science (Manic Focus + Break Science) on Sunday, May 26th. Due to limited capacity of the Red Barn, Late Night Shows require an additional ticket. The only way to fully guarantee yourself tickets to these shows is by purchasing one of our VIP Upgrade Packages.

3-Day GA Passes, Thursday Pre-Party Passes, and VIP Upgrades are on sale now at SummerCampFestival.com/tickets

SUMMER CAMP MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 LINEUP

(New Artists In Bold):

3 Days of moe.

3 Days of Umphrey’s McGee

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Zeds Dead

Big Gigantic

STS9

Rebelution

Chromeo (Live)

Oteil and Friends

Gramatik

Flux Pavilion

Yasiin Bey & Mos Def are Black Star

Lotus

Trampled By Turtles

Blues Traveler

Toots and the Maytals

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

30db

Bonnie X Clyde

Borgore

Break Science

Bro Safari

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)

Doom Flamingo

EOTO

Everyone Orchestra

Future Rock

Here Come The Mummies

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

Keller Williams’ Pettygrass Ft The Hillbenders

Louis Futon

Manic Focus

Papadosio

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Pnuma (Live)

Rob Garza (of Thievery Corporation)

Shiba San

The Soul Rebels

Space Jesus

Spafford

Squnto

Sunsquabi

Svdden Death

TAUK

Tokimonsta

Too Many Zooz

Yonder Mountain String Band

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

ALO

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Aqueous

Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound

Artifakts

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Brass Against

Chicago Farmer

Cofresi

Cycles

Dirtwire

Eprom

Exmag

Fate Nite Ft Brendan Bayliss & Jeremy Salken

ford.

Ghost Light

Govinda

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

J. Worra

Jeff Austin Band

Junkyard Samurai

Los Colognes

Maddy O'Neal

Mersiv

Mihali (of Twiddle)

Mikaela Davis

Mungion

Old Shoe

Ray Volpe

Russ Liquid

Slumberjack

SoDown

Southern Avenue

Steady Flow

Sun Stereo

Tropidelic

um..

Victory

We Banjo 3

The Werks

Willie Waldman w/ Vinnie, Chuck & Friends

Yultron

Yung Bae

**Below Listed in Alphabetical Order**

Aaron Kamm & the One Drops

Alison Hanna

Amo Amo

Aquila

Audiodacity

BareFuzz

Blastfome

Blind Colors

BluePrint Metro

Brainchild

Butta'

Chicago Afrobeat Project

Comisar

The Commonheart

Crosseyed & Phishless

D Webb

The Dawn

Dearie

Dirty Revival

Dizgo

DJ Belly

DJ Tim Williams

Dog City Disco

Driftwood

Easy Riders

Edward David Anderson's Black Dirt Revival

Electric Orange Peel

Eminence Ensemble

Family Groove Company

Funk You

GoodSex

Goose

Guerrilla Theory

Head for the Hills

Hyryder

Ifdakar

Illy Wonka & Friends

Jake The Plug

Johnny Bhive

Kolla

Krushendo

lespecial

Loose Loose

Lunar Ticks

Memba

The Mighty Pines

Mike Maimone

Modern Measure

Montu

Neal Francis

Nobide

The North 41

The People Brothers Band

Phanie Rae & the Soul Shakers

Pine Travelers

PLS&TY

Porn and Chicken

Positive Vibr8ions

Reggae Rapids

Ridgeracer

The Ries Brothers

Sixth Street Brass

SJOD

Still Shine

Sun Beard

Tenth Mountain Division

TrailHeads

The Tripp Brothers

Trouble Chasin'

Zoofunkyou

SUMMER CAMP MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 THURSDSAY PRE-PARTY LINEUP

Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

STS9 (Axe The Cables)

30db • EOTO • Keller Williams • Spafford

Artifakts • Steady Flow • Sun Stereo • Willie Waldman w/ Vinnie, Chuck & Friends

Audiodacity • BareFuzz • Blastfome • Blind Colors • Comisar • DJ Belly • Dog City Disco • GoodSex

Guerrilla Theory • Illy Wonka & Friends • Jake The Plug • Johnny Bhive • Kolla • Krushendo • Loose Loose

Lunar Ticks • Pine Travelers • Porn and Chicken • Positive Vibr8ions • Reggae Rapids • Ridgeracer • SJOD

TrailHeads • The Tripp Brothers • Zoofunkyou

2019 Summer Camp: On The Road Tour Winners

We'd like to congratulate all of the 2019 Summer Camp: On The Road Tour winners! See you at #Scamp19! We'd also like to extend our thanks to all the amazing people that came out to support local music at each stop.

2019 Winners:

Johnny Bhive - Lafayette, IN

Dog City Disco - Denver, CO

TrailHeads - Morgantown, WV

Kolla - Urbana, IL

Sixth Street Brass - Urbana, IL

BareFuzz - Columbus, OH

BluePrint Metro - Boulder, CO

Reggae Rapids - Iowa City, IA

The Tripp Brothers - Davenport IA

Audiodacity - Indianapolis, IN

Blind Colors - Peoria, IL

Guerrilla Theory - St Louis, MO

Jake The Plug - Carbondale, IL

Loose Loose - Columbia, MO

Pine Travelers - Madison, WI

Zoofunkyou - Chicago, IL

Illy Wonka & Friends - Chicago, IL

VIP Packages On Sale Now!

Summer Camp Music Festival is proud to offer numerous VIP packages for our patrons. Amenities include Exclusive VIP Camping, special artist performances, VIP Lounge Access, Drink Specials, VIP-Only Showers and Air-Conditioned Private Bathrooms, Official Festival Merchandise, Late Night Shows, Thursday Pre-party pass, and much more!

To learn more about Summer Camp VIP Packages, visit https://www.summercampfestival.com/tickets/vip

Volunteer at Summer Camp

Summer Camp Music Festival would not be possible without the help of our General Volunteers, Green Team, and Soulshine Ambassadors! Sign up to help out and EARN a 3-Day GA Pass and Thursday Pre-Party Ticket at https://makeadifference.summercampfestival.com/volunteer/

About Summer Camp

Summer Camp Music Festival 2019 will feature over 180 artists on 9 stages including 3 days of moe. and 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. On top of all the live music, festival-goers have access to on-site camping, late night shows, musician workshops, a non-profit village, unique arts & craft vendors and tons of great food and beer.

The Summer Camp Music Festival started in 2001. Since its beginning, Summer Camp has been known for its spacious, open fields for shows, trademark late-night events, pristine campgrounds, and amazing lineup of eclectic artists and bands. 2019 will mark the 19th year of the festival which has hosted a wide array of talent over the years, including: Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Trey Anastasio Band, Primus, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Bassnectar, Zac Brown Band, Steve Miller Band, Big Grizmatic, Jane's Addiction, Diplo, The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill, Willie Nelson, STS9, Jason Isbell, Pretty Lights, The Avett Brothers, Excision, George Clinton, Skrillex, Zeds Dead, Violent Femmes, and many, many more!

More information on the festival is available at the official festival website:

Produced by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment.

