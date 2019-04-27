Jeff Tweedy's Solo Acoustic Show is a Joyous Expression of Personal Music

Jeff Tweedy's recent run of solo acoustic performances brought him to Champaign's historic Virginia Theatre last week. An evening of heartfelt music spanning most of Tweedy's career, the Wilco front man and singer/songwriter had quite the setting for these shows: pitch black in the concert hall, with just two soft spotlights on Tweedy himself. It not only gave the room a feeling of real intimacy and connection between performer and crowd, but it gave the music an added weight, especially during songs like Wilco's famous "I Am Trying To Break Your Heart."

That being said, Tweedy seemed in an exuberant mood. He joked with the crowd between tracks, drawing laughs with anecdotes about the tour, himself, etc. He just genuinely seemed happy to be playing these concerts in such a small, dedicated setting, with a room full of fans hanging on his every word. I was only able to get one photo with any degree of clarity; it almost felt wrong to be taking pictures during such a performance.

Honestly, for this author, it was a unique experience. In an age of bombastic live performances, Tweedy's understated solo act stands in stark contrast: pindrop-quiet, wreathed in the dark, the music exuded a warmth and serenity that gave the show a feeling of importance, something that might not happen again.