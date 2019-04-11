Moogfest's Lineup: Eclectic Fringe Excellence

Durham, N.C. [April 11, 2019] — Moogfest complements its lineup announcements with the addition of Questlove, Arabian Prince (N.W.A.), and Madame Gandhi, plus the unveiling of this year’s free programming to take place at the American Tobacco Campus, the Full Frame Theatre, and Quarter Horse in downtown Durham, N.C., April 25–28. Additionally, Moogfest updates its exclusive conversation series, which includes: Martin Gore of Depeche Mode; Thomas Dolby in conversation with Jason Leopold; Mute Records founder, DJ, and producer, Daniel Miller; GAS in conversation with The Field; and William Basinski in conversation with Craig Leon and Kelly Moran.

Fruit Co. will be the site of two special DJ sets, one by Arabian Prince, co-founder of iconic rap group N.W.A., on Friday, April 26 and the other by Questlove, drummer and frontman for Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group The Roots, on Saturday, April 27.

Free festivities at the ATC on Saturday, April 27 will feature singer/songwriter/beat maker Suzi Analogue, electronic thrash provocateurs Fartbarf, footwork originator RP Boo, and Dr. Dre collaborator and Raleigh native, Mez. The ATC stage will also feature the Modular on the Spot picnic, an outdoor modular synth performance co-founded in Los Angeles by modular synthesist and skate photographer Eric “Rodent” Cheslak, which will include a rotating cast of musicians playing for four hours.

Also on April 27, there will be a screening and discussion at the Full Frame Theatre with filmmaker, writer, and political organizer Astra Taylor, director of the documentary, What is Democracy? Topics discussed in the film and panel include: Who gets to participate in democracy? What is freedom? Can democracy even exist in an era of concentrated wealth? How can the people reclaim the power that is supposed to be theirs? Half of the tickets for the screening will be offered for free on a first come, first served basis.

The gathering at Quarter Horse on April 25 will be a celebration of diversity, featuring Party Illegal, Mamis and the Papis, and The Conjure — three local DJ collectives dedicated to transcending the patriarchy and exalting womxn, femmes, POCs and the LGBTQ+ community. On April 26, MicroMachines takes over Quarter Horse for a performance celebrating all things tiny, portable, and battery-powered with a crew of fellow micro-gadget wiedling artists. On April 27, beat maker collective Raund Haus teams up with Raleigh-based company Erogenous Tones who will feature their visual synth, STRUCTURE for a journey in visual synthesis.

Moogfest is also announcing the addition of Madame Gandhi to its final lineup. This will be the second appearance at Moogfest for the outspoken activist, drummer, and solo artist who made her festival debut in 2018. This year, Madame Gandhi will be presenting Femmes to the Front: An Electronic Jam Session. For this jam session, Madame Gandhi (former drummer for M.I.A., Thievery Corporation) welcomes musicians of any background to experience her creative process live and join in. Various electronic music instruments will be set up during this collaborative moderated jam session, though attendees are welcome to bring their acoustic and electronic instruments to the session as well.

Additional free programming at Moogfest includes the Modular Marketplace, a bazaar featuring the top designers of boutique music tech tools and their latest creations where attendees of all experience levels can explore electronics up close, and the Moog Pop-Up Factory, where Moog Production Engineers live-build Moog Synthesizers on site. Beyond manufacturing, the space is an immersive music tech playground where the minds at Moog create one-of-a-kind interactive experiences all technology fans can be inspired by.

The Moogfest Engineer Pass provides VIP access to the festival and the unique opportunity to work alongside Moog Music Engineers during a two-day synth-building workshop. Participants learn the foundations of analog synthesis and are guided through the process of building their own unreleased analog Moog synthesizer — no experience is necessary. This behind-the-scenes experience gives attendees the opportunity to engage Moog engineers while gaining insight into the art of electronic design. This year’s unreleased Moog design explores how electronic instruments can create an analog of the human experience, speaking directly to the way in which physical circuits can resonate within oneself, creating a “Spectral Shift.”

Moogfest Workshop schedule will be announced this Friday April 12.

Engineer and VIP sign up for workshops and Full Moogfest Day to Day Schedule will be announced by Wednesday April 17.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit Moogfest.com.

General Admission $249

This pass grants you access to all festival venues for performances and conference programming: conversations, workshops, and installations. Workshops are available via limited-capacity RSVP (Engineer and VIP Moogerfooger festival passholders receive first priority on a limited basis).

VIP $499 — LESS THAN 100 LEFT!

This pass grants you priority access to select festival venues, exclusive events, lounge with complimentary snacks and beverage, an exclusive Moogfest gift bag, and more. Workshops are available via limited-capacity RSVP. (Engineer and VIP Moogerfooger festival passholders receive first priority on a limited basis.)

Engineer $1500 — LESS THAN 10 LEFT!

This two-day synth-building workshop, led by Moog engineers, invites a select group of enthusiasts to build their very own unreleased Moog analog synthesizer. The workshop is conducted in two, multi-hour sessions. No experience necessary, but basic soldering knowledge is recommended. Participants in the Engineering workshop also receive priority access to select festival venues, exclusive events, lounge with complimentary snacks & beverage, an exclusive Moogfest gift bag, and more. Workshops are available via capacity-limited RSVP. Engineer Festival Pass holders receive first priority selection on a limited basis. Engineer Festival Passes available for a limited time, while supplies last. Scheduling of Engineer Workshops are prioritized by the order of purchase.

