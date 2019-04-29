The Murlocs Light Up Chicago's Lincoln Hall

Last Saturday, April 20, saw Australian's hard-charging, "blown-out" psychedelic garage blues group The Murlocs take the stage at Chicago's Lincoln Hall. An intimate venue with a capacity of around 500, the venue is known for up-close performances with some of the most cutting-edge musicians in the world, and The Murlocs were no exception.

Front man Ambrose Kenny-Smith had the crowd eating out of his hand; resplendent in a bright blue jacket, his struts and shimmies drew wild applause, and his voice and harp shredding led to various garments being tossed onstage. The band was tight as could be, rolling through a stretched-out show featuring tunes spanning all four albums in Uncle Murl's catalogue.

As their "final song" drew to a roaring close the audience was sweaty and delirious from the high-powered psychedelic crunch and heartbreaker crooning. Just when we thought the show was over, the final beats turned into a buttery segue into their much-loved anthem "Rolling On." The crowd surged back into action, hands reaching towards the stage in a frenzy, Ambrose right on the edge, howling like a man possessed.

Also, we can't talk about the show without mentioning the sheer sultry drama of the moment Ambrose took his jacket off, with the excellent white linen undershirt with "Uncle Murl" on the back. It is truly something to see him in such a commanding form, front and center.

One of the most high-energy shows I've seen in a long time, from a hungry band looking to stake their claim, The Murlocs are not to be missed. They may not be back in the US for a while, so see them while you can!

