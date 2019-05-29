Australia's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Return to the US!

Hot off the presses, we have some news regarding one of the most captivating bands to come out of Australia’s roiling psychedelic scene: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. Read the press release below and get your tickets while you can!

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

TO PLAY DESERT DAZE FESTIVAL

RELEASE NEW SONG "HYMN FOR A DROID"

AND NOW FOR THE WHATCHAMACALLIT OUT THIS FRIDAY ON MARATHON ARTISTS

After taking the US by storm earlier this year, including several SXSW shows, Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have today announced they will be returning to North America this fall. Their new album, And Now For The Whatchamacallit, is out this Friday on Marathon Artists. The album, a culmination of experiences lived on the road and influences stemming from the last few years of evolution and refinement for the band, is finally unveiled in all its glory - a testament to the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ unrelenting vivacious attitude and hungry approach to powerful music.

Also out today is another impressive cut from the album titled "Hymn For A Droid”. The track is explosive and exciting and show a band poised to take their sound to dizzying heights. Of the track, frontman Jack McEwan says “This track reminds me of a Rhino at full charge, I was absolutely cranking it while recording. Pretty sure my housemates didn’t get a lot of sleep the week this was bring crafted. The lyrics were based on the end of a relationship, those months you’re questioning where your life will end up and if you’re making the right decisions. You’re almost robotic, ticking along like a drone that repeats the same lines over & over in your head, and then you go out with your mates for the first time in ages, take a bunch of thought juice and everything makes way more sense. I wanted the chorus to come out of nowhere like an instant realisation, confusing at first & then the next time you hear it all becomes way clearer."

Fans received a kicking indicator of what their new album had in store with the infectious single, “Bill’s Mandolin”, a fitting continuation of pace from previous singles “Keen For Kick Ons”, “Social Candy” and “My Friend’s A Liquid”, yet the broader scope of And Now For The Whatchamacallit is representative of a dynamic band flourishing as their control over the creative direction continues to strengthen and diversify sonically. Self-recorded between McEwan’s bedroom and Perth’s Tone City Studios, And Now For The Whatchamacallit has developed an enticing and engaging blend of guitars and fuzzed out melodies, as well as an urgency in McEwan’s lyrics that makes Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ musical execution one all of their own.

And Now For The Whatchamacallit marks a brand new chapter for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. Free from any sophomore album pressures or the need to make an industry splash, the group have instead explored the sounds that have formed a mature and exciting musical output. The energy captured on the album mirrors that of the band’s live presence.

“Hymn For A Droid” video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YgO7WDPtC0&feature=youtu.be

“Bill’s Mandolin” video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJXSlIdXIgg

Currently in the middle of a 29-date world tour, including headlining dates in the UK and Europe, British and European festival dates, German shows supporting Interpol, and Japan’s lauded Summersonic Festival, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are poised to bring And Now For The Whatchamacallit to thousands of new ears. North American tour dates announced today and listed below.

Sept 6 - Slims - San Francisco, CA*

Sept 7 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA*

Sept 9 - The Shakedown - Bellingham, WA*

Sept 10 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC*

Sept 11 - Garfinkels - Whistler, BC*

Sept 13 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA*

Sept 14 - Lose Yr Mind - Portland, OR

Sept 15 - Neurolux - Boise, ID*

Sept 16 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT#

Sept 18 - Aggie Theater - Fort Collins, CO#

Sept 19 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO#

Sept 20 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO#

Sept 21 - Lincoln Calling - Lincoln, NE

Sept 22 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN#

Sept 25 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL#

Sept 26 - The Loving Touch - Detroit, MI#

Sept 27 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON#

Sept 28 - L'esco - Montreal, QC (Pop Montreal)#

Sept 29 - Great Scott - Boston, MA#

Oct 1 - Rock & Roll Hotel - Washington, DC#

Oct 2 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA#

Oct 4 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY#

Oct 5 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT#

Oct 7 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH#

Oct 8 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN#

Oct 10 - Sister The Bar - Albuquerque, NM#

Oct 11-13 - Desert Daze - Moreno Beach, CA

* w/ Levitation Room

# w/ Meatbodies

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 5/31 at 10am Local Time HERE

AND NOW FOR THE WHATCHAMACALLIT TRACKLISTING

1. Keen For Kick Ons

2. Bill’s Mandolin

3. Hymn For A Droid

4. Fields, Woods, Time

5. Native Tongue

6. Social Candy

7. My Friend’s A Liquid

8. When In Rome

9. Digital Hunger

10. Dezi’s Adventure