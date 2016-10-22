A slight change to Playing Critic
Sat, 10/22/2016 - 8:59pm | Joel Leizer, Assistant News Editor,
Hi everybody,
Playing Critic, my video game review column, will still appear as usual. However, for reasons — largely technological — it'll appear from now on as stories instead of blog entries.
From the readers' perspective, there should be little difference. But they'll no longer queue together under one blog page.
I doubt it'll be an issue, but I just wanted to give you a heads up.
Joel
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.