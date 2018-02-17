Jim's Pseudo-Intellectual Book Club Vol. VXXII plus previous recommendations





One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. At least that’s what this pseudo-intellectual learned anew while scouring the shelves of a used bookstore.

The search turned up “Nuremburg: Infamy on Trial,” which was written in 1994 by historian Joseph Persico. It’s a fascinating, page-turning account of the Nuremberg war crime trials of top Nazi leaders.

For those who are unaware of what transpired when the Allies turned from killing to trying Nazi leaders for war crimes, or curious to know more about it, this book is a tour de force that comes with the highest recommendation from this intellectual poseur.

When World War II finally reached its bitter end, the Allied powers — the United States, Great Britain and the Soviet Union — were faced with a dilemma: what to do with the leaders of the Nazi war machine.

British leader Winston Churchill wanted to shoot them and be done with it. Soviet leader Josef Stalin wanted to give them a semblance of a trial in the morning and execute them in the afternoon.

President Roosevelt, followed by President Truman after FDR’s death, wanted something more sophisticated that would make an impression on a worldwide audience. They proposed a real trial with judges hearing evidence presented by prosecutors and defense lawyers to determine who was guilty and what their punishments should be.

The U.S. carried the day, and the major precedent for war crimes trials was set, although there was some legal guidance established in the aftermath of the Civil War.

The incongruity of the idea of a war crimes trial is obvious — the winners of a horrendous war were judging the losers of a horrendous war.

So wasn’t it a trial whose results were foreordained? If so, was it really a fair trial?

That’s what the critics asked, and they had a point. That was particularly true when the Allies established rules barring two important defenses:

— The accused could not argue that they were following the orders of superiors, even though most were.

— The accused could not argue that their alleged crimes were, in many cases, no different than what the Allies had done to their side.

There are no clean hands in war. Nonetheless, the Nazis under Adolf Hitler engaged in the mass killings of civilians, particularly during their invasion of the Soviet Union, that set a new record for barbarism. And that’s not even including Hitler’s monstrous campaign to murder all the Jews in Europe.

So while this trial may not have been a model of judicial fairness, most of the accused were involved up to their necks in the persecution of the Jews and scorched-earth military tactics.

The star villain was top Hitler commander, Herman Goerring, a man of considerable intelligence and charm who made no apologies for the Nazi war machine. Willing to be shot like a soldier, he committed suicide by cyanide pill rather than be hung after being found guilty.

This book is far more than a history of a great event. It’s also a sociological study of how all the people who played a role — whether it was working or playing — interacted in this drama.

Among the most interesting was the running feud between prosecutor Robert Jackson, a U.S. Supreme Court justice on leave from the high court, with former U.S. Attorney General Francis Biddle, one of the judges.

That vignette represents one of dozens of personality plays that dominate this story.

The good guys and the bad guys at Nuremberg all came from somewhere. Persico’s brilliant book describes not only what happened but who, how and why.

